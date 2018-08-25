Quebec Liberal leader promises more super clinics if re-elected
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard walks with hundreds of people in a march of solidarity for the Davie Shipyard, in Levis, Que., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 11:57AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Quebec Liberal leader Philippe Couillard is promising to open 25 additional super clinics if his party is re-elected on Oct. 1.
He made the commitment today in the Quebec City region during the third day of the provincial election campaign.
During its previous mandate, the governing Liberals promised to open 50 super clinics and 49 of them are now in operation.
They are open seven days a week, 12 hours day.
The Liberals are also promising to allow pharmacists to administer vaccines to children.
Couillard says that to make life simpler for parents, a second health insurance card will be supplied for children under the age of 14.
