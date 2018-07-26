

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec's dentists have filed paperwork to withdraw 2,000 of its members from the public health system amid a tense battle with the province over contract negotiations.

The dentists are threatening to pull out of the system and deprive hundreds of thousands of people of subsidized care if a new agreement can't be reached.

Dentist association president Serge Langlois said today the first batch of withdrawals is scheduled to take effect Aug. 25, which he says gives the government plenty of time to make a deal.

But the gesture may be in vain as Health Minister Gaetan Barrette announced today he would sign a ministerial order to impose a special law to ensure services are maintained.

The dentists asked earlier this week that Premier Philippe Couillard intervene in the negotiations with its 4,300 members, who have been without a contract since 2015.

Langlois has said if the dentists quit the public system about 620,000 people will be deprived of subsidized care except for emergency dental procedures.