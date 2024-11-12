Proposed assisted dying bill for England and Wales rekindles debate over choice and ethics

BREAKING Former B.C. premier John Horgan dies at 65
Former B.C. premier John Horgan, who helped the provincial NDP return to power after 16 years on the sidelines, has died.
Details of a proposed law to legalize assisted dying in England and Wales have been published, rekindling debate on the controversial topic ahead of a vote in Parliament later this month.
The draft bill, published Monday, proposes allowing terminally ill adults expected to have less than six months to live to ask for and be provided with help to end their own life, subject to safeguards and protections.
Opponents have voiced concerns that the bill would mean people could become pressured to end their lives.
But Labour lawmaker Kim Leadbeater, who proposed the bill, said the law has robust safeguards built into it and contains “three layers of scrutiny" — two doctors and a High Court judge will have to sign off on any decision.
A debate and first vote on the bill is expected to take place on Nov. 29.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday he will study the details of the bill and “will not be putting pressure on any MP (Member of Parliament) to vote one way or the other.”
Here's a look at what's in the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill and the next steps:
Under the draft legislation, only those over 18-years-old in England and Wales and who are expected to die within six months can request assisted dying.
They must have the mental capacity to make a choice about the end of their life and will be required to make two separate declarations about their wish to die. Two independent doctors have to be satisfied the person is eligible and a High Court judge will need to approve the decision.
Anyone found guilty of pressuring, coercing or dishonestly getting someone to make a declaration that they wish to die will face up to 14 years in prison.
Assisted suicide is currently banned in most parts of the U.K. It is not a specific criminal offense in Scotland, but assisting the death of someone can result in a criminal charge.
The patient must self-administer the life-ending medication themselves. No doctor or anyone else can give the medication.
No health professional is under any obligation to provide assistance to the patient.
Doctors who do take part would have to be satisfied the person making their declaration to die has made it voluntarily. They also must ensure the person is making an informed choice.
The bill will be debated in Parliament and lawmakers will be able to vote on it according to their conscience, rather than along party lines.
Opinion among lawmakers appears to be divided, though some senior ministers including Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said he intended to vote against the bill. Starmer has previously supported assisted dying, but the government says it will remain neutral on the issue.
If the bill passes the first stage in the House of Commons, it will face further scrutiny and votes in both Houses of Parliament. Leadbeater suggested that any new law is unlikely to come into effect within the next two to three years.
One argument supporting the bill is that wealthy individuals can travel to Switzerland, which allows foreigners to go there to legally end their lives, while others have to face possible prosecution for helping their loves ones to die.
Other countries that have legalized assisted suicide include Australia, Belgium, Canada and parts of the United States, with regulations on who is eligible varying by jurisdiction.
Assisted suicide is different to euthanasia, allowed in the Netherlands and Canada, which involves healthcare practitioners killing patients with a lethal injection at their request and in specific circumstances.
Canada's postal workers could walk off the job or the company could lock them out as soon as 12:01 a.m. ET Friday if the union and the company don't reach an agreement. Here are tips for shoppers and businesses.
Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon says he is intervening to end the work stoppages at ports in both British Columbia and Montreal.
The teenager who contracted Canada’s first-ever human case of avian influenza is in hospital in critical condition, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.
The principal of an Ottawa high school is apologizing to students, parents and guardians after an Arabic-language song was played during the school's Remembrance Day service. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is conducting a "thorough investigation" to ensure it "is addressed appropriately and meaningfully."
The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that it will prohibit U.S. airlines from flying to Haiti for 30 days after gangs shot a Spirit Airlines flight.
Police say 23 people are in custody after at least 100 shots were fired in an exchange of gunfire outside a West Queen West recording studio on Monday night.
The case of the missing butter remains a mystery, but some have ideas on what's behind the unusual crimes.
The 18-year-old man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend in Cobalt last week was sentenced to house arrest five days before the Nov. 3 assault.
Israeli airstrikes killed at least 46 people in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, including 11 in an Israeli-declared humanitarian zone. Meanwhile, further strikes in Beirut's southerb suburbs killed 18.
The Taliban will attend a UN climate conference for the first time since their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, the country's national environment agency said Sunday.
A U.S. jury on Tuesday awarded US$42 million to three former detainees of Iraq's notorious Abu Ghraib prison, holding a Virginia-based military contractor responsible for contributing to their torture and mistreatment two decades ago.
A senior police officer warned Tuesday of calls for more rioting in Amsterdam, after dozens of people armed with sticks and firecrackers set a tram on fire Monday night and the city faces tensions following violence last week targeting fans of an Israeli soccer club.
Queen Camilla is set to return to public duties Tuesday after missing weekend events commemorating the nation's war dead because she was recovering from a chest infection.
Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
The federal government is opening a research centre that will study risks posed by artificial intelligence technology.
Artificial intelligence tools can now superimpose a person’s face onto a nude body, or manipulate existing photos to make it look as if a person is not wearing clothes. Here's how to protect yourself.
African elephants are Earth's largest land animals, remarkable mammals that are very intelligent and highly social. They also are in peril.
Canada's major film and TV unions are pressuring Telefilm to only fund productions that sign collective agreements.
Eminem, Boy George, George Clinton, Sheryl Crow, Janet Jackson, the Doobie Brothers, N.W.A. and Alanis Morissette are among the nominees for the 2025 class at the Songwriters Hall of Fame, an eclectic group of rap, rock, hip-hop and pop pioneers.
Timothee Chalamet has shared a story that makes clear women in Hollywood aren't the only ones being judged for their physical appearances.
Chris Wallace says he's leaving CNN after three years and, at age 77, is eager to see what a transformed media environment has to offer.
My Little Pony finally made it to the winner's circle.
In the Australian city Geelong, just south of Melbourne, thousands are lining up for the rare chance to see – and smell – an unusual plant.
Britain, birthplace of rail transport, will get its first ever luxury sleeper train touring England and Wales next summer.
Bev Priestman is out as coach of the Canadian women's soccer team in the wake of an independent report into the Olympic drone-spying scandal.
Christine Sinclair played her final professional match Saturday night, capping off a career that saw the Canadian superstar win three professional league titles, an Olympic gold medal and finish with the most international goals, men or women, in soccer history.
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, as they were cycling on a rural New Jersey road briefly appeared in court Tuesday, where the judge extended the window for prosecutors to seek an indictment.
Select Porsche owners in Canada have been told to stop driving their cars immediately and to seek repairs after an issue was identified that could cause wheels to separate from vehicles.
A driver's trip from London, Ont. to Ottawa to visit their girlfriend ended in a traffic stop for speeding on Highway 417, according to police.
Recall notices have been issued for some Volkswagen models from 2006 to 2019 for airbag safety issues.
A New Brunswick fashion designer recently won the top prize at a national event for a dress she made using an unconventional material.
A congestion crisis, a traffic nightmare, or unrelenting gridlock -- whatever you call it, most agree that Toronto has a congestion problem. To alleviate some of the gridlock, the Ontario government has announced it plans to remove bike lanes from three major roadways.
For the second year in a row, the ‘Gift-a-Family’ campaign is hoping to make the holidays happier for children and families in need throughout Barrie.
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
A young family from Codroy Valley, N.L., is happy to be on land and resting with their newborn daughter, Miley, after an overwhelming, yet exciting experience at sea.
As Connor Nijsse prepared to remove some old drywall during his garage renovation, he feared the worst.
A group of women in Chester, N.S., has been busy on the weekends making quilts – not for themselves, but for those in need.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
Several people were seriously injured in the multi-vehicle crash that partially shut down Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., early Tuesday morning – including a Good Samaritan who pulled over to help.
Police have released new video footage that shows a vehicle speeding through a red light and crashing into another vehicle in Markham after its driver was reportedly struck by a rock and rendered unconscious.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to see a bilateral trade deal between Canada and the U.S. if Mexico doesn’t crack down on “unfair” Chinese auto imports into North America.
A gorilla at the Calgary Zoo has died. The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo announced a member of its western lowland gorilla troop passed away unexpectedly, in a news release Tuesday.
If you're a fan of Christmas lights and holiday celebrations, there are lots of events in Calgary to take in.
Postal workers could walk off the job or Canada Post could lock them out as soon as 12:01 a.m. Friday if they don't reach an agreement.
Two Ottawa community health centres have announced their intention to open Homelessness and Addition Recovery Treatment (HART) hubs to support people experiencing homelessness and addiction.
A Quebec civil liberties group says it intends to push forward with legal action after the Supreme Court of Canada responded to its translation demand by simply removing thousands of unilingual judgments from its website.
Alberta Sheriffs have shut down a Beaumont home they say has been the subject of multiple police complaints this year.
The Nova Scotia Liberal Party has filed a complaint with Elections Nova Scotia, accusing a Progressive Conservative candidate of trying to buy votes by allegedly handing out gift cards outside of a Tim Hortons.
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt confirmed today that her newly elected Liberal government will draft a carbon pricing plan that will be submitted for Ottawa's approval.
A mix of wet snow, rain, and drizzle continues across the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures will fall to below freezing for most of the region. Any standing wet surfaces could turn icy early Wednesday morning.
The City of Winnipeg is alerting the public of service changes if Canada Post workers walk off the job.
A weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East is set to begin Tuesday to allow for pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main.
Winnipeg police say they are investigating after a man was fatally assaulted on a North End street.
The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is sharing more details regarding a fatal rollover in Moose Jaw late this week.
Grammy nominated artist Jelly Roll will be coming to the Queen City in March.
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called in for a rescue on Monday after a man got stuck inside a garbage truck.
Ontario Provincial Police are trying to locate two people who disappeared into a wooded area after a collision in Erin.
Saskatoon police stats show incidents of property damage like smashed windows have risen in some neighbourhoods over most of the last five years, leaving businesses coping with the cost.
Jelly Roll is coming to Saskatoon.
Dozens of 'Justice for Kaylie' supporters rally Tuesday morning during the first court hearing for the northern Ontario man accused in a vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend.
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
Nearly a year ago, Loubani was arrested and charged with mischief for spraying ketchup on the exterior of Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office. He spent a night at the holding cells inside London Police Service Headquarters.
Drivers and community members will be increased police presence in the Township of Southwold for a fail to remain at collision investigation.
A residential fire in Ingersoll this morning drew emergency crews to extinguish a blaze that caused extensive damage to the rear of the home.
South Simcoe police were called to a residence in an Innisfil neighbourhood on Friday for medical service involving an infant.
Police closed the Highway 400 south exit ramp to Highway 88 in Bradford following a commercial vehicle rollover late Tuesday morning.
Police are investigating a report of a robbery after two suspects approached an individual waiting at a Barrie bus shelter Monday night.
Five years after a fire forced residents to flee Westcourt Place in Windsor, the high-rise remains vacant, leaving former tenants like Steven Shpak grappling with loss, frustration, and unanswered questions.
An Ontario woman is facing multiple charges in Texas after deputies allegedly found stolen firearms, a prohibited rifle and ammunition in her possession during a traffic stop.
Ruth Hoang’s business relies heavily on e-commerce, with about 90 per cent of her sales coming from online orders.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses in a hit-and-run that left a 60-year-old skateboarder seriously injured on Monday.
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
If you were at the cenotaph Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lethbridge, you may have caught a glimpse of our Dory Rossiter there on crutches.
Canadians across the country spent Monday paying tribute to the soldiers who have fought and died while serving Canada.
The Southern Alberta Recreation Association is officially announcing the Town of Taber as next year’s host for the Southern Alberta Summer Games.
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say three employees were attacked while at work Monday, receiving multiple blows to their heads before the suspect was subdued.
A 33-year-old has been charged after police responded to an arson call on Queen Street West on Nov. 7 in Sault Ste. Marie.
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
