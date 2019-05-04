President's Choice sauces recalled due to possible glass fragments
The affected products include President's Choice Creamy Horseradish.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 4, 2019 8:53AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling certain President's Choice brand and PC Black Label brand sauces due to the potential presence of glass fragments.
The affected products include President's Choice Creamy Horseradish in 250 ml bottles with best before dates (BBD) up to Sept. 9, 2019, President's Choice Thai Red Curry Cooking Sauce in 400 ml bottles with BBD up to Dec. 15, 2019 and PC Black Label Lemon Curd in 250 ml bottles with BBD up to Sept. 21, 2019.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.
The CFIA says there have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- President's Choice sauces recalled due to possible glass fragments
- Ebola outbreak deaths top 1,000 in Congo amid clinic attacks
- Hospital dog sniffs out C. difficile, saves lives
- Health Canada warns mould is a serious concern in flood-hit homes
- Doctors must balance risks of Ramadan fasting with significance of observance: study