Popular over-the-counter medicines for colds and allergies don't work, U.S. FDA panel says

In this 2006 photo, Sudafed PE nasal decongestant is displayed on a shelf at a Walgreens store in Chicago, Illinois. Phenylephrine, a popular ingredient in many over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines, is ineffective in tablet form, an independent advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously agreed on Tuesday. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images/File via CNN) In this 2006 photo, Sudafed PE nasal decongestant is displayed on a shelf at a Walgreens store in Chicago, Illinois. Phenylephrine, a popular ingredient in many over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines, is ineffective in tablet form, an independent advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously agreed on Tuesday. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images/File via CNN)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News