Poor sleep could lead to higher likelihood of heart disease and stroke: study
A new study shows that long-term sufficient sleep could decrease the likelihood of heart disease and stroke.
According to the research, which assessed the sleeping patterns of 7,200 participants, nine in 10 people do not get a good night’s sleep, and seven out of 10 cardiovascular conditions could be prevented with better sleep routines.
The study was conducted by researchers with the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research in Paris, and evaluated men and women aged 50 to 75 years – all free of cardiovascular disease between 2008 and 2011. While the average age was 59.7 years, 62 per cent were men, according to a press release. All participants took part in a physical examination and completed questionnaires on family medical history and lifestyle.
The questionnaires collected key data regarding sleep habits and determined which participants were gaining ideal versus insufficient sleep. Researchers provided each participant with a sleep score, and evaluated cardiovascular events of participants over eight years.
Since 2011, “274 participants developed coronary heart disease or stroke,” according to the release. “The researchers analysed the association between sleep scores and cardiovascular events after adjusting for age, sex, alcohol consumption, occupation, smoking, body mass index, physical activity, cholesterol level, diabetes, and family history of heart attack, stroke or sudden cardiac death.”
Researchers found that if all participants had an optimal sleep score, the majority of new coronary heart disease and strokes (up to 72 per cent) might have been avoided each year.
According to the release, “almost half of participants (48 per cent) changed their sleep score: in 25 per cent it decreased whereas in 23 per cent it improved.”
As researchers assessed the association between the change in sleep habits and cardiovascular events, they found that consistently sufficient or optimal sleep over time was associated with a seven per cent reduction in the risk of coronary heart disease or stroke.
Dr. Aboubakari Nambiema, one of the study’s authors and a researcher with the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, said in the release that the study “illustrates the potential for sleeping well.”
“Given that cardiovascular disease is the top cause of death worldwide, greater awareness is needed on the importance of good sleep for maintaining a healthy heart,” he said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do,' ministers say
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
Four of six young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Four of the six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others
Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
Realities of human trafficking in Canada on display at national exhibit
An educational exhibit on human trafficking is raising awareness across Canada about possible signs of abuse and how to spot them.
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained trouble related to an engine.
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.
Cubans flee island's economic woes by air, land and sea
One Cuban man endured a trek through eight countries that lasted more than a month. Another man paid a small fortune for a furtive speedboat trip. A third decided to risk a perilous passage aboard a homemade raft rather than stay a moment longer on the island.
How a Canadian photographer's project inspired a scientific study of doppelgangers
A Canadian photographer's photo series capturing strangers meeting their doppelgangers has inspired scientists to explore how seemingly unrelated strangers can look so similar.
Canada
-
Four of six young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Four of the six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
-
Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do,' ministers say
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry focused on recommendations as final phase begins Monday
The public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will resume Monday for its third and final phase of work.
-
Realities of human trafficking in Canada on display at national exhibit
An educational exhibit on human trafficking is raising awareness across Canada about possible signs of abuse and how to spot them.
-
No link between COVID-19 vaccination and preterm births or stillbirths: study
There is no link between COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and a higher risk of preterm birth or stillbirth, according to a new Ottawa-based study.
-
Liquor store shelves bare, restaurants facing shortages amid B.C. union's job action
B.C. liquor stores and restaurants are struggling with the impacts of a major union's ongoing job action, leading to bare shelves and possible menu changes for some.
World
-
U.S.: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over
The U.S. Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month and has identified 'a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,' according to a court filing Monday.
-
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others
Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.
-
U.S. sails warships through Taiwan Strait in first since Pelosi visit
The U.S. Navy sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy.
-
Madagascar police fire on mob attacking station; 11 killed
At least 11 people were killed in Madagascar when police opened fire on a mob demanding that officials turn over to them four suspects held for allegedly kidnapping a child with albinism and killing the mother.
-
Cubans flee island's economic woes by air, land and sea
One Cuban man endured a trek through eight countries that lasted more than a month. Another man paid a small fortune for a furtive speedboat trip. A third decided to risk a perilous passage aboard a homemade raft rather than stay a moment longer on the island.
-
Man gored to death by antelope in Swedish animal park
An employee of an animal park in southwestern Sweden was gored to death by a large antelope, the attraction's owner said Monday.
Politics
-
Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do,' ministers say
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
-
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
-
Use of facial recognition as security tool on Parliament Hill would pose risks: study
A study prepared for the parliamentary protective unit says the use of facial recognition technology as a security tool on Parliament Hill would pose substantial legal, privacy and human rights risks -- and might even be unlawful.
Health
-
No link between COVID-19 vaccination and preterm births or stillbirths: study
There is no link between COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and a higher risk of preterm birth or stillbirth, according to a new Ottawa-based study.
-
U.S. data reveals racial gaps in monkeypox vaccinations
The Biden administration said Friday there's enough monkeypox vaccine available now but health officials say the shots aren't getting to some of the people who need the protection the most.
-
Infectious disease experts aren’t all on the same page about COVID booster mandates
As Western University imposes a booster mandate on students and staff -- an effort it says is to lessen the risk of COVID-19 transmission this fall -- not all infectious disease experts are on the same page about the benefits.
Sci-Tech
-
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained trouble related to an engine.
-
'Sort of who I am': Cree youth hopes to inspire others with science videos
A single eagle feather sits on the kitchen table in Simon Monteith's home. Next to it is an array of household products including hydrogen peroxide, dish soap, food colouring and a baking dish. The scene depicts the two worlds the nine-year-old walks.
-
How Twitter has been shaken by a whistleblower's allegations
In the days since it was first reported that former Twitter head of security Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko had filed an explosive whistleblower disclosure, the company has had to confront renewed scrutiny from lawmakers, a dip in its stock price and added uncertainty in its high-stakes legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk.
Entertainment
-
Ozzy Osbourne says he's leaving the U.S. because of gun violence
Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne is moving from California back to the U.K., citing gun violence in the U.S. as part of his decision.
-
Arcade Fire singer Win Butler denies multiple allegations of sexual misconduct
The lead singer of Montreal-based rock band Arcade Fire has released a statement in response to a media report that includes multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
-
Jack Harlow, Johnny Depp make mark at MTV Video Music Awards
Rapper Jack Harlow took flight to open the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, while Johnny Depp made a surprise float above the audience as the Moon Man.
Business
-
'Quiet quitting' an opportunity for employers to help reshape the workplace
Conversations about so-called quiet quitting are everywhere these days, and one expert says it's a 'profound opportunity' for Canadian companies to both get it right with employees and improve the work landscape for the future.
-
Liquor store shelves bare, restaurants facing shortages amid B.C. union's job action
B.C. liquor stores and restaurants are struggling with the impacts of a major union's ongoing job action, leading to bare shelves and possible menu changes for some.
-
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses led by the base metal and financial sectors were offset in part by strength in the energy stocks as the price of oil climbed higher.
Lifestyle
-
Canada ranked eighth safest country for women to travel in solo: study
Canada has been deemed the eighth safest country for women to travel in by themselves this summer, according to a travel study of more than 30 countries.
-
'Life is short': Adventurous 93-year-old skydives thanks to N.S. non-profit
Nova Scotia senior Betty Cochrane loved heights as a young girl. Last week, the 93-year-old took that love to a new level -- by jumping out of a plane.
-
NASA wants to see your moon-inspired art
To celebrate the upcoming launch of Artemis I, NASA wants you to share your moon-inspired art on social media.
Sports
-
Serena's farewell tour gets top billing on Day One at U.S. Open
Serena Williams will kick off what is likely to be the last event of her farewell tour on Monday at the U.S. Open where she will headline opening night in a first-round clash with Montenegro's Danka Kovinic.
-
Hawaii wins Little League title, beating Curacao 13-3
For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different.
-
'Thank you for the hospitality': LeBron James spotted at Kendrick Lamar concert during Vancouver visit
LeBron James caused a stir on social media over the weekend after being spotted in Vancouver enjoying local restaurants and the Kendrick Lamar concert.
Autos
-
LG, Honda to set up U.S. joint venture to make EV batteries
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing US$4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday.
-
Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches US$850,000 at auction
A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds (US$851,070) at an auction held at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday.
-
F1 champ Max Verstappen surges from 14th to win Belgian GP
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen quickly carved his way through the field from 14th to win the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday and widen his lead in the title race.