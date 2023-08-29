Poor mental health, violence among threats to children in Canada: report

Unintentional and preventable injuries, poor mental health and violence against children and youth have been identified as some of the top threats to children in Canada, according to a new report from Children First Canada.

Released by the national charitable organization Tuesday, the sixth annual Raising Canada report is based on research conducted by researchers at the University of Calgary, the University of Toronto and McGill University.

Researchers compiled existing data and conducted interviews with youth, parents and subject matter experts to come up with the findings.

“This last year kids have experienced unprecedented challenges due to the ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, Influenza and COVID-19, and they continue to bear the brunt of the pandemic with significant impacts to their mental and physical health,” Sara Austin, founder and CEO of Children First Canada, stated in a news release.

“There is a persistent myth that Canada is one of the best places in the world to raise kids, but the facts show otherwise.”

TOP THREATS IDENTIFIED

Unintentional and preventable injuries topped the list of threats to children. The report states that unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death for Canadian children between the ages of one and 14.

It also notes that hospitalizations are higher among Indigenous children and youth who consist of 3.3 per cent of the pediatric population, but make up 30.9 per cent of fatalities.

A 2012 report from the Canadian Paediatric Society and First Nations, Inuit and Métis Health Committee found that for Indigenous children and youth, injuries occur at disproportionately higher rates and remain the leading cause of potential years of life lost.

Poor mental health was another top threat that was identified. The report states that 51 per cent of youth aged 12 to 18 experienced depression and 39 per cent experienced anxiety during the pandemic.

It notes there was a 7.4 per cent increase in self-harm injuries amongst youth between the ages of 11 to 18 in 2020 from 2018-2019, figures that were also published in the Injury Epidemiology journal earlier this year.

Children who experience adverse experiences such as poverty, abuse, or discrimination, are more likely to experience poor mental health, the report notes.

Violence against children and youth was also identified as one of the top threats to children.

According to the Children First Canada report and figures from Statistics Canada, 60 per cent of Canadians report experiencing some form of child abuse before the age of 15. Indigenous youth and children with an intellectual disability are at higher risk of experiencing abuse.

Poverty, climate change, vaccine-preventable illnesses and systemic racism, infant mortality, bullying and limited physical activity and play are some of the other threats children face in Canada.

CALLS TO ACTION

Children First Canada has issued several calls to action in response to the findings of the report.

The organization is calling for a federal commissioner for children and youth to be established, the creation of a national strategy for children and youth, as well as the development of a national data strategy on the health and well-being of young Canadians.

It’s also calling for more investment in children and for children’s rights education to be supported, providing children and youth with a platform to exercise their rights as leaders of today and tomorrow.

“When the pandemic ended, we expected life for our kids to get better. It didn’t. The research shows that children’s wellbeing has continued to deteriorate, and far too many kids are in a state of crisis,” Austin said.

“We cannot continue to ignore the serious threats that put children’s lives in jeopardy. Experts and advocates all agree that a better life for our kids is possible and we’re imploring all levels of government to take action now.”

With files from CTV National News Medical Correspondent Avis Favaro