Police, health officials warn of string of drug overdoses in Ottawa
In this Oct. 22, 2018 file photo, a fentanyl user holds a needle in Philadelphia. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 4:32PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Police and health officials are warning the public about a string of overdoses in Ottawa, at least two of which were fatal.
City police say they encountered three separate incidents involving five people in a 14-hour stretch between Monday and Tuesday.
They say two of the overdoses were fatal, but did not provide further details.
Ottawa Public Health has issued an alert about the overdoses warning the public to be careful.
They say preliminary tests suggest fentanyl-laced cocaine may be the cause.
Police say they're investigating the situation.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- OxyContin maker reaches US$270M settlement in Oklahoma
- Ontario toddler loses eye to cancer as family struggles to make ends meet
- Police, health officials warn of string of drug overdoses in Ottawa
- NY county bans unvaccinated minors in public as measles spreads
- 'Technoference' from phones is impacts sleep, health and productivity: new study