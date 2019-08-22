Planned Parenthood sees swift fallout from quitting program
FILE- In this June 4, 2019, file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is photographed in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Lindsay Whitehurst and David Crary, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 1:47AM EDT
SALT LAKE CITY -- Planned Parenthood clinics in several states are intensifying fundraising and warning of more unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases after announcing it would quit the federal family planning program in a dispute with the Trump administration over abortion.
The fallout is especially intense in Utah, where Planned Parenthood has been the only provider participating in the nearly 50-year-old Title X program.
Utah will lose about $2 million yearly in federal funds that helped serve 39,000 mostly low-income, uninsured people.
Planned Parenthood in Minnesota is in a similar situation, serving about 90% of the state's Title X patients, and plans to start charging fees due to the loss of $2.6 million in annual funding.
Governments in some states say they will try replacing at least some of the lost federal funding.
Crary reported from New York. Associated Press writers Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City; Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine; Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire; and Rebecca Boone in Boise, Idaho, contributed to this report.
