Planned Parenthood, other U.S. abortion rights groups to spend US$150 million on midterms
Three U.S. abortion rights advocacy groups will spend US$150 million on the 2022 midterm elections, focusing on battleground states as they step up efforts to safeguard abortion access across the country, they said on Monday.
Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily's List said their joint investment was meant "to aggressively respond to the unprecedented attacks on sexual and reproductive rights and abortion rights across the country and raise voters' awareness of the lawmakers who are to blame."
The U.S. Supreme Court is due to decide by the end of June on a case involving a Republican-backed Mississippi abortion law, which has the potential to alter or reverse the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
During oral arguments in the case, conservative justices signalled a willingness to dramatically curtail U.S. abortion rights.
In anticipation of the ruling, Republican-led state legislatures have been passing increasingly strict abortion bans, with five states enacting laws in 2022 that outlaw abortion earlier in pregnancy than allowed by Roe vs. Wade.
The three groups said the money will be spent mostly in swing states and states that could be integral to their efforts to maintain abortion access across the country, including Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and California.
Money will go, among other activities, toward advertising, voter outreach and in-person actions at state capitals and in Washington, D.C. The organizations will support candidates at state and national level.
"We have reached a crisis moment for abortion access because conservative politicians have engaged in a coordinated effort to control our bodies and our futures," Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, said in a statement.
A 2021 survey of "ambivalent registered voters" in mostly swing states, commissioned by Planned Parenthood, Emily's List and American Bridge 21st Century, found the issue of abortion rights motivated voters to support Democrats over Republicans by a wide margin.
Reuters/Ipsos poll from December showed 48% of U.S. adults believe abortion should be legal for most or all cases, 38% say it should be illegal in all or most cases, and 14% are unsure.
Reporting by Gabriella BorterAdditional reporting by Jason Lange Editing by Colleen Jenkins and John Stonestreet
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as a convoy carrying scores of civilians evacuated from the plant over the weekend arrived in the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city.
WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather to remember hockey legend Guy Lafleur
Hockey fans, friends and family members have gathered in Montreal to pay tribute to Guy Lafleur, who died after a battle with lung cancer.
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
Roe v. Wade leak could deal major blow to U.S. Supreme Court, experts say
The leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the constitutional right to abortion is a major breach of confidentiality that has heightened the stakes in an already politically-charged case, experts say.
Toronto travellers should arrive at Pearson airport 2 hours ahead of flights
Travellers flying within Canada are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at least two hours ahead of their flights amid longer-than-usual delays at security screening.
P.E.I. First Nation to launch fishery without government approval
Lennox Island First Nation, based in Prince Edward Island, is going ahead with plans to open a lobster fishery without government approval. Members of the First Nation, however, are preparing for officials to enforce regulations as a result.
Russia says Israel supports neo-Nazis in row over Ukraine
Russia's foreign ministry accused Israel on Tuesday of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine, further escalating a row which began when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
Canada
-
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
Toronto travellers should arrive at Pearson airport 2 hours ahead of flights
Travellers flying within Canada are being asked to arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport at least two hours ahead of their flights amid longer-than-usual delays at security screening.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather to remember hockey legend Guy Lafleur
Hockey fans, friends and family members have gathered in Montreal to pay tribute to Guy Lafleur, who died after a battle with lung cancer.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations near 1,700 as 16 new deaths reported
Ontario officials are reporting 1,699 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 16 new deaths related to the virus Tuesday.
-
'It's extreme': Winnipeg residents concerned about retention ponds flooding properties
After dealing with a pair of weekend storms that brought large amounts of precipitation to Winnipeg and Manitoba, some are now dealing with retention ponds flooding their properties.
World
-
Body in barrel found as Nevada's Lake Mead water level drops
A body inside a barrel was found over the weekend on the the newly exposed bottom of Nevada's Lake Mead as drought depletes one of the largest U.S. reservoirs -- and officials predicted the discovery could be just the first of more grim finds.
-
U.S. Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sets Democrats scrambling
The bombshell draft U.S. Supreme Court decision suggesting the court may overturn the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling legalizing abortion sent Democrats scrambling on Tuesday, with lawmakers and activists looking for some way to head off the sweeping social change.
-
Ivanka Trump talked to Jan. 6 committee about what was happening inside White House that day: panel chairman
The Trump family's co-operation with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol -- and Ivanka Trump's appearance in particular -- has proven useful in confirming other key testimony about the state of play inside the White House as well as then-President Donald Trump's state of mind that day.
-
Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital spaces, though new cases low
Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with a possible spike in COVID-19 cases, even though the numbers of new cases remain low.
-
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as a convoy carrying scores of civilians evacuated from the plant over the weekend arrived in the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city.
-
Ukraine updates: EU on cusp of proposing new Russia sanctions
What's happening in Ukraine on Tuesday: The European Union's top diplomat says the bloc's executive branch is on the cusp of proposing a new raft of sanctions against Russia, including on oil.
Politics
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
Conservatives, Bloc pan government move to allow midnight sittings in Parliament
The Conservatives say the prime minister is trying to create 'an audience, not an opposition' after the Liberal government introduced changes to allow midnight sittings for the rest of the spring.
-
More military aid to Ukraine 'best guarantee' of diplomatic safety: ambassador to Canada
Ukraine's ambassador-designate to Canada says the 'best' way to guarantee the safety of diplomats returning to their posts in Kyiv is to enhance military aid to the country.
Health
-
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
-
Vegetarian versus meat-eating children: Study finds similar growth, nutrition
Children who eat a vegetarian diet have similar measures of growth and nutrition compared to those who eat meat, according to a new Canadian study.
-
Planned Parenthood, other U.S. abortion rights groups to spend US$150 million on midterms
Three U.S. abortion rights advocacy groups will spend US$150 million on the 2022 midterm elections, focusing on battleground states as they step up efforts to safeguard abortion access across the country, they said on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
Rocket Lab catches, then drops booster in helicopter capture attempt
Rocket Lab, which aims to launch satellites into space quickly and cheaply, said it just used a helicopter to catch part of a rocket in mid-air. But the rocket was dropped into the ocean shortly after, ending up having to be fished out of the water.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
Entertainment
-
Met Gala: All the stars and their red carpet fashions
Kim Kardashian shut down the Met Gala red carpet Monday in one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses, a gold beaded body hugger Monroe wore when she sexily sang happy birthday to President John F. Kennedy 60 years ago.
-
Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit
A jury on Monday gave a sweeping win to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna's lawsuit against them.
-
Johnny Depp's agent calls Amber Heard op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
Johnny Depp's agent testified Monday that his ex-wife's 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse was 'catastrophic' to his career and coincided with the loss of a $23 million deal for a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' sequel.
Business
-
Stocks drift in early going on Wall Street ahead of the Fed
Stocks are drifting between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Tuesday as investors await Wednesday's decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates.
-
Amazon to reimburse U.S. employees who travel for abortions, other treatments
Amazon.com Inc., the second-largest U.S. private employer, told its staff on Monday it will pay up to US$4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life threatening medical treatments including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.
-
Slovakia, Hungary won't back EU sanctions on Russian energy
Slovakia and Hungary said Tuesday that they will not support sanctions against Russian energy that the European Union is preparing over the war in Ukraine, saying they are too reliant on those supplies and there are not immediate alternatives.
Lifestyle
-
New Met exhibit examines American fashion, frame by frame
Some big-name directors are putting their stamp on the Met's spring Costume Institute exhibit that will be launched with at the Met Gala and opening to the public on May 7. Guests at the gala, which raises millions for the self-funding institute and has become a major fashion and pop culture spectacle, will be among the first to see the displays.
-
'It's gonna be May' meme turns 10 years old
The iconic Justin Timberlake 'It's gonna be May' meme, a play on the singer's pronunciation in the 'N Sync song 'It's Gonna Be Me,' has officially been around for a decade.
-
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Couple marries in shelter in Ukraine amid ongoing war
On Saturday, a couple got married in a refugee shelter in Dnipro, Ukraine, the bride wearing a donated dress and guests in jeans crowding into the shelter to wish them well.
Sports
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather to remember hockey legend Guy Lafleur
Hockey fans, friends and family members have gathered in Montreal to pay tribute to Guy Lafleur, who died after a battle with lung cancer.
-
Matthews, Marner lead the way as Maple Leafs thump Lightning in Game 1
Auston Matthews scored twice as part of a three-point night and Jack Campbell made 23 saves to register the second playoff shutout of his career as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their first-round series Monday.
-
Quick, L.A. Kings outlast Edmonton Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 1
A late mistake proved costly as the Edmonton Oilers began their playoff run on Monday. Now the team is looking to learn from its errors.
Autos
-
Electric retooling at Stellantis plants part of $16B auto sector overhaul
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
Romain Grosjean enrages Graham Rahal with aggressive late-race contact
The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling.