Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know

U.S.–based Clorox is recalling a number of its Pine-Sol brand cleaning products in Canada.

The company says several sizes of Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner in scents of Lavender Clean, Lemon Fresh and Mandarin Sunrise could contain bacteria and should not be used. Out of an abundance of caution the company issued the recall and customers that have products can be reimbursed.

Pine-Sol is directing customers to check for the UPC and date codes on its website to confirm the recall impacts the product. The UPC code is found next to the barcode on the product. The date is printed in black near the top of the bottom and starts with A4 followed by five numbers. Impacted products will have a date code with the first five digits 22249 or lower.

Original Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner in Pine scent, Spring Blossom and Rainforest Dew, which are sold in Canada, are not part of the recall.

Consumers with recalled items can apply for a reimbursement on the Pine-Sol website and can expect a return of the product plus tax within four to six weeks. The company is asking customers to take a photo of both the UPC code and date to prove their product is part of the recall.

The bacteria is an environmental organism found in soil and water and is called Pseudomonas aeruginosa. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices can risk infection if the bacteria is inhaled. The company says that people with “healthy immune systems” are usually not affected by the bacteria.