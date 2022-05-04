Pimlico Confectioners, Keats London brand vegan products recalled for undeclared milk

A recall previously ordered for Pimlico Confectioners brand Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles over undeclared milk has been expanded to include two vegan products under the Keats London brand.

The expanded recall now covers Keats London brand Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate and Vegan Irish Cream Truffles, both sold in 140g packages.

All three products were distributed nationally by TJX Canada.

The recalled Pimlico Confectioners hazelnut truffles have a best before date up to and including Jan. 13, 2024.

The affected Keats London hazelnut dark chocolates have best before dates up to and including April 29, 2022, while the recalled Irish truffles have best before dates up to and including Dec. 10, 2023.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there was one reported reaction linked to the consumption of the Pimlico Confectioners truffles, but there have been no reported illnesses connected to the Keats London products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.