A recall has been issued for gummy candies due to pieces of wood, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The recall, issued by the company Concord Sales, was published last week by the CFIA.

The notice said the affected candies are from the brand Haribo and labelled “Tangfastics.”

The food inspection agency said the gummy candies are 175 grams with a best before date of June 25, 2025.

The Universal Product Code is listed as 0120035930608, the notice said.

The CFIA categorized this recall under “Class 2,” which means that there is a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life threatening health problems.

The CFIA urged customers not to consume the recalled gummy candies.