Pieces of rubber, listeria and undeclared allergens: Several food products recalled in Canada
Health Canada has posted a number of food recalls in the last month, ranging from chocolate containing undeclared allergens to gluten-free nuggets containing pieces of rubber.
More than five food products have been recalled in the last few weeks due to the presence of milk — specifically, the presence of milk in the absence of a warning.
Some of the food products that have been recalled recently because they failed to warn on the label that they had milk in them include chocolate treats, chocolate coffee beans, a protein powder that was chocolate flavoured and plant-plant-based breakfast sandwiches, among others.
FAILING TO WARN ABOUT ALLERGENS
On Saturday, Dark 55 per cent Cacao Almond Bark by Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats and the Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans were both recalled due to undeclared milk.
Both were sold in Alberta and online, while the Chocolate Lab coffee beans were also sold in Ontario.
Saturday also saw the recall of certain Alpha Foods brand plant-based breakfast sandwiches and burritos due to undeclared milk – sandwiches which were sold nationally. This recall was first posting on Dec. 16, but was updated Saturday to include three more sandwiches with labels that failed to warn consumers about the presence of milk.
The concern, according to Health Canada, is that not declaring the presence of milk on the label could lead to allergic reactions if a person who cannot tolerate milk consumes the product.
High Impact Plant Protein, chocolate flavour, sold by Power Life by Tony Horton, has also been recalled for undeclared milk as of Dec. 19. This protein powder is sold online and Health Canada’s recall was triggered by a recall of this product in another country.
Although there have been no recorded allergic reactions in connection with these products so far, undeclared egg has caused at least one reaction in a customer.
On Wednesday, two types of Feast sandwiches by Circles & Squares were recalled due to the presence of egg in the sandwiches that wasn’t included on the label. These were sold in Ontario and are connected to one reaction at this time, according to Health Canada.
A chicken pot pie made by Scotian Isle Baked Goods and sold in Ontario was also recalled on Dec. 16 due to undeclared egg, but the recall was triggered by the company itself and hasn’t been associated with any allergic reactions thus far.
SALMONELLA, METAL AND RUBBER
Some recent recalls have been spurred by more unusual concerns than a misleading label.
On Tuesday, Venetian Meats’ Finocchiona Salami Sweet Fennel were recalled due to test results detecting possible salmonella contamination.
The products were sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. Consumers are warned to throw out any products that fall within the affected lots.
Food contaminated with salmonella can cause “serious and sometimes deadly infections,” and even healthy people can experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps as a result.
A type of cheese sold in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec was also recalled on Dec. 16 due to potential contamination with an even deadlier bacteria: listeria.
Gorgonzola Dolce by Igor has been recalled due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes, which can cause vomiting, persistent fever and muscle aches. In serious cases of infection, it can even lead to death.
Health Canada warned that many may have purchased the cheese without knowing the brand.
“The recalled product may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date,” the recall states. "Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.”
On the more bizarre end, Pinty's Eatwell brand Gluten Free Chicken Nuggets were recalled at the beginning of the month after pieces of rubber were found in the food. These nuggets were sold nationally, according to Health Canada.
At the end of November, a mild salsa by Casa Grande which was sold in Newfoundland and Labrador was recalled due to there being pieces of metal in it.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pieces of rubber, listeria and undeclared allergens: Several food products recalled in Canada
Health Canada has posted a number of food recalls in the last month, ranging from chocolate containing undeclared allergens to gluten-free nuggets containing pieces of rubber.
'Hundreds' of Canadians stranded for days in Mexico after Sunwing cancellations
Hundreds of Canadians are stranded in Cancun, Mexico and don't know how they'll get home after their Sunwing flights were cancelled last week.
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one.
Blasts reported at Engels air base deep inside Russia: media reports
Blasts were heard at Russia's Engels air base, hundreds of kilometers from the frontlines in Ukraine, Ukrainian and Russian media outlets reported early on Monday.
Power outages have thousands shivering on Christmas Day as stormy conditions persist
Thousands of Canadians woke up in the dark on Christmas Day as power outages caused by ferocious winter conditions persisted across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.
Rapper Meek Mill pays bail for 20 women so they can spend the holidays at home
Rapper Meek Mill has paid bail for 20 women so that they can spend the holidays at home, according to the REFORM Alliance, an organization he launched in 2019 alongside Jay-Z.
This Virginia zoo really got a hippopotamus for Christmas
Fifties' child star Gayla Peevy's plea for a 'hippopotamus for Christmas' came true for one Virginia zoo.
Don't blame the turkey. Here's what experts say is really behind your food coma
Do you believe in the holiday food coma? Many people do. A mainstay on the dinner table at this time of year, turkey contains tryptophan, which is widely believed to be responsible for the uncontrollable yawns and sudden snoozes. But it's not the only culprit.
4 dead in B.C. bus crash that sent dozens to hospital, RCMP say
Four people have died and dozens more were injured in a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
Canada
-
Power outages have thousands shivering on Christmas Day as stormy conditions persist
Thousands of Canadians woke up in the dark on Christmas Day as power outages caused by ferocious winter conditions persisted across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.
-
4 dead in B.C. bus crash that sent dozens to hospital, RCMP say
Four people have died and dozens more were injured in a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
-
Quebec provincial police investigating 2 deadly overnight fires amid power outages, 5 killed
Authorities are urging people without power to be careful after five people died in a series of deadly fires in Quebec, two of which are under investigation by provincial police.
-
B.C. court weighs in on unsolved Christmas Day bank robberies from 2016
On Christmas Day in 2016, thieves stole nearly half a million dollars in cash from ATMs at several bank branches in Langley. Six years later, no charges have been laid, but a recent B.C. Supreme Court decision describes what one of the companies involved thinks happened.
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
-
More than 100 stranded travellers find refuge overnight in Chatham, Ont. Walmart during snowstorm
With blizzard conditions closing roads across the region Friday, dozens of stranded travellers are grateful they found refuge overnight at Walmart in Chatham. For Chatham resident Randy Morton, a simple trip to the store to buy pet food turned into an experience he'll never forget.
World
-
Death toll from sinking of Thai navy ship rises to 18
Thailand's navy said Sunday that the death toll from the sinking of one of its warships earlier in the week had risen to 18.
-
Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline: Novak
Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state TASS news agency.
-
Train derailment, ammonia leak sends dozens to hospital in Serbia
A freight train carrying ammonia derailed in eastern Serbia on Sunday, sickening dozens of people and closing a main international highway, officials said.
-
Six dead after bus plunges off bridge into river in Spain
Six people died and two were injured after a passenger bus careened off a bridge and plunged into an overflowing river in northwestern Spain, emergency services said on Sunday.
-
Frigid monster storm across U.S. claims at least 34 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 29 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.
-
Blasts reported at Engels air base deep inside Russia: media reports
Blasts were heard at Russia's Engels air base, hundreds of kilometers from the frontlines in Ukraine, Ukrainian and Russian media outlets reported early on Monday.
Politics
-
Canada urges Taliban to reverse decision on banning women from NGO work
Canada's international development minister is calling on the Taliban to reverse its decision to bar women from working at non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan.
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
-
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
Health
-
Pieces of rubber, listeria and undeclared allergens: Several food products recalled in Canada
Health Canada has posted a number of food recalls in the last month, ranging from chocolate containing undeclared allergens to gluten-free nuggets containing pieces of rubber.
-
alpha brand plant-based breakfast sandwiches, burritos recalled over undeclared milk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for alpha brand plant-based products because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.
-
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
One day in July 2021, my then 15-year-old daughter Poppy stumbled and fell while walking down some stairs, grazing her knee. It wasn't a serious wound, but over the weeks it didn't heal. I took Poppy to doctors who conducted tests, but they couldn't find out what was wrong with her. Then, in October, a breakthrough.
Sci-Tech
-
A 15-tonne meteorite crashed in Africa. Now 2 new minerals have been found in it
Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a meteorite weighing 15.2 metric tonnes.
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
Entertainment
-
Rapper Meek Mill pays bail for 20 women so they can spend the holidays at home
Rapper Meek Mill has paid bail for 20 women so that they can spend the holidays at home, according to the REFORM Alliance, an organization he launched in 2019 alongside Jay-Z.
-
Former child star pleads not guilty to assault charges
Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio.
-
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of British band Faithless, dies at 65
The lead singer of British electronic band Faithless, Maxi Jazz, has died at the age of 65.
Business
-
'Hundreds' of Canadians stranded for days in Mexico after Sunwing cancellations
Hundreds of Canadians are stranded in Cancun, Mexico and don't know how they'll get home after their Sunwing flights were cancelled last week.
-
-
Pieces of rubber, listeria and undeclared allergens: Several food products recalled in Canada
Health Canada has posted a number of food recalls in the last month, ranging from chocolate containing undeclared allergens to gluten-free nuggets containing pieces of rubber.
Lifestyle
-
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one.
-
Don't blame the turkey. Here's what experts say is really behind your food coma
Do you believe in the holiday food coma? Many people do. A mainstay on the dinner table at this time of year, turkey contains tryptophan, which is widely believed to be responsible for the uncontrollable yawns and sudden snoozes. But it's not the only culprit.
-
5 Christmas traditions from around the world you may not know
From carolling horse skulls to buckets of fried chicken, here are five Christmas traditions from around the world that you may not know.
Sports
-
Kevin Payne, who led D.C. United to glory and was Toronto FC's first president, dies at 69
Kevin Payne, who helped D.C. United become Major League Soccer's first dynasty and went on to serve as president of Toronto FC, has died. He was 69.
-
Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83
Kathy Whitworth set a benchmark in golf no one has ever touched, whether it was Sam Snead or Tiger Woods, Mickey Wright or Annika Sorenstam. Her 88 victories are the most by any player on a single professional tour.
-
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45
Stephan Bonnar, the Ultimate Fighting Championship Hall of Famer who popularized the sport in the finale fight of the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show, died Thursday, the mixed martial arts promoter announced Saturday.
Autos
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysis
Large swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.