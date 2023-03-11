Physical activity should be considered as frontline treatment for depression: scientific review
Suggesting someone struggling with depression or anxiety should start exercising more usually comes across as patronizing — but a new study into the powerful impact exercise can have on our mental health suggests exercise should generally be considered as the first option for treating depression and anxiety.
The scientific review, which looked at more than 95 scientific reviews encompassing 128,000 participants, found physical activity provided positive impacts across all studies, and was 1.5 times more effective in some cases than counselling or medication in tackling depression.
“Our review shows that physical activity interventions can significantly reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety in all clinical populations, with some groups showing even greater signs of improvement,” Dr. Ben Singh, researcher at the University of South Australia and lead author of the study, said in a press release.
“Importantly, the research shows that it doesn’t take much for exercise to make a positive change to your mental health.”
Researchers found exercise interventions which were 12 weeks or shorter had the most significant impact in reducing mental health symptoms.
This review doesn’t mean all a person needs to do to recover from depression is to pick up jogging — as it is an umbrella review, it provides a very broad look at a complicated subject. Types of exercise and an individuals’ ability to engage in them vary widely across populations.
But researchers say the fact that exercise had a measurably positive impact across so many studies supports the idea that it should be considered seriously as a therapeutic intervention prescribed to patients.
“Physical activity is known to help improve mental health,” Singh said. “Yet despite the evidence, it has not been widely adopted as a first-choice treatment.”
A scientific review is when researchers take a broad look at the existing scientific literature on a topic in order to create a general understanding of the research landscape.
This study is an umbrella review, which means it evaluates several scientific reviews to get an overall perspective on the topic.
The review looked at 97 other scientific reviews, including 1,039 trials with 128,119 total participants. Studies were selected to be included in the review if they looked at adults reporting mental health issues and physical activity as an intervention.
Studies were eligible regardless of the duration, frequency or type of physical activity, meaning further research is still needed to narrow down what types or duration of physical activity hold the most therapeutic value for which patients.
The review suggests exercise of all types was effective at reducing depression and anxiety symptoms across all clinical populations, but the effects were stronger for a few specific groups.
Greater benefits were seen among people with depression, pregnant and postpartum women, individuals diagnosed with HIV or kidney disease, and people who were physically healthy apart from their mental distress.
In general, higher intensity exercise was associated with the alleviation of symptoms associated with depression and anxiety, and longer periods of exercise had slightly less positive impacts than shorter durations.
Researchers noted that longer duration exercises having less of an impact seems counter-intuitive, and theorized that this could be due to participants not being able to adhere to longer durations of keeping the same exercise schedule, which could spur feelings of failure.
“It is possible that shorter duration interventions are easier for participants to comply with, whereas longer weekly duration interventions are more burdensome and that may be impacting the psychological benefits,” the review stated.
Researchers acknowledged that although their review cast a wide net, there were more studies which focused on mild-to-moderate depression included, and less that looked at anxiety and psychological distress. There also is the possibility the reviews they looked at may not have provided the clearest picture of all of the individual studies included in those smaller reviews, underlining the need for further research into the topic of physical exercise as a tool to battle depression and anxiety.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Physical activity should be considered as frontline treatment for depression: scientific review
A new study into the powerful impact exercise can have on our mental health suggests it should generally be considered as the first option for treating depression and anxiety.
Does TikTok encourage risky, harmful behaviour in its young users?
Experts explain to CTVNews.ca why, and how, popular Chinese social media app TikTok seems to promote risky and harmful behaviour among users and content producers.
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
For the Conservatives' messenger on firearms, thoughtfulness is a secret weapon
Raquel Dancho describes her journey from a self-described 'sacrificial lamb candidate' to the federal Conservative Party's main voice on one of the country's most heated topics: firearms and crime.
FULL STATEMENT | Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegations
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
Canada should see China as a 'threat' or 'enemy', most Canadians say: survey
Few Canadians are willing to give Beijing the benefit of the doubt when it comes to bilateral relations with Ottawa, according to a new poll conducted by Angus Reid Institute.
Canada
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
-
Canada should see China as a 'threat' or 'enemy', most Canadians say: survey
Few Canadians are willing to give Beijing the benefit of the doubt when it comes to bilateral relations with Ottawa, according to a new poll conducted by Angus Reid Institute.
-
Kiska, Canada's last living orca, dies after decades of captivity at Marineland
After more than 40 years of captivity and a decade without a tank mate, Kiska, Canada's last living orca, has died.
-
Class-action lawsuit proposed for shareholders affected by B.C. company's cocaine claim
A Vancouver-based law firm says it has filed a proposed securities class-action lawsuit on behalf of anyone who acquired shares in a B.C. company that recently announced plans to commercialize cocaine.
-
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
World
-
Ron DeSantis visits Iowa as interest in likely Trump rival rises
Ahead of a widely expected presidential campaign, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced himself to eager audiences of Iowa Republicans on Friday with a message that leaned into the antagonism toward the left that has made him a popular figure among conservatives.
-
Israeli fire kills Palestinian attacker, teen in West Bank
A Palestinian man who entered a settlement in the occupied West Bank armed with knives and explosive devices was shot and killed by an Israeli settler on Friday, the military said.
-
Here's how the 4 Americans abducted in Mexico were found
The anonymous tip that led Mexican authorities to a remote shack where four abducted Americans were held described armed men, people wearing blindfolds and plenty of activity around a ranch.
-
U.K., France mend ties, leaders agree to tackle Channel boats
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Friday to strengthen the military ties between their countries and step up efforts to prevent migrants from crossing the English Channel, at a summit that signaled a thaw in relations after years of Brexit-induced chill.
-
U.S. prosecutors: Proud Boys deployed foot soldiers in sedition plot
Federal prosecutors are employing an unusual strategy to prove leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group orchestrated a violent plot to keep U.S. President Joe Biden out of the White House, even though some of the defendants didn't carry out the violence themselves.
-
Russia lists World Wildlife Fund, others as foreign agents
Russia on Friday added the World Wildlife Fund to its register of foreign agents, along with a prominent Kremlin critic, a renowned economist and a few others.
Politics
-
Western Canada seeks LNG, energy pledges in Liberals' Indo-Pacific strategy
As the Trudeau government fleshes out its Indo-Pacific strategy, Western Canada is seeking more certainty from the Liberals on expanding energy exports to Asia.
-
For the Conservatives' messenger on firearms, thoughtfulness is a secret weapon
Raquel Dancho describes her journey from a self-described 'sacrificial lamb candidate' to the federal Conservative Party's main voice on one of the country's most heated topics: firearms and crime.
-
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Health
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
-
U.S. approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer Inc's nasal spray for migraine, giving patients access to a potentially fast-acting pain-relief option for headaches.
-
Pandemic 3 years later: Has the COVID-19 virus won?
On the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still spreading and the death toll is nearing 7 million worldwide. Yet most people have resumed their normal lives, thanks to a wall of immunity built from infections and vaccines.
Sci-Tech
-
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
-
Bees learn waggle dance moves with a little help from their coworkers
Scientists have discovered that bees learn how to communicate via waggle dance when they're young by touching their antennae to the bodies of dancing elder bees; if they miss that chance, their dances have more mistakes, and their maps are less accurate.
-
Ontario to ban TikTok from government devices
The Ontario government is starting the process of scrubbing the social media app TikTok from all Ontario government-issued devices.
Entertainment
-
Oscars carpet will be champagne-coloured, not red for the first time since 1961
For the first time since 1961, the Oscars' carpet will not be red. The award show will instead feature a champagne-coloured carpet.
-
Movie reviews: 'Scream VI' Ghostface is back in another bloody adventure
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Scream VI,' 'Champions,' 'I Like Movies' and 'Blueback.'
-
Grace Van Dien, 'Stranger Things' star, says she's turning down acting jobs because of sexual harassment
'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien says she's been declining acting roles after experiencing sexual harassment on movie sets.
Business
-
Trans Mountain pipeline construction costs balloon again, this time to $30.9B
The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has increased once again, this time to $30.9 billion.
-
Silicon Valley Bank is seized by U.S. regulators after historic failure
U.S. regulators rushed to seize the assets of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after a run on the bank, marking the largest failure of a financial institution since Washington Mutual collapsed at the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
-
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
Lifestyle
-
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
-
'Springing forward' this weekend could disrupt sleep, here's how to survive
Are you ready to move your clocks forward by an hour this weekend? That's right — for most people in Canada (and the United States), it's time to 'spring forward' into Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m.
-
The best cities for students in Canada in 2023, according to one report
A new report details the best student cities in Canada, with Kingston, Ont. taking top spot followed by Montreal and Vancouver. Quality of student life, academic excellence and cost of studying were among the factors involved in the study.
Sports
-
Osorio says relationship with Canada Soccer can be mended, but it will take time
Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has voiced his support for Canadian captain Christine Sinclair and her assertion that Canada Soccer operates in a 'culture of secrecy and obstruction.'
-
Storms interrupt some of the chaos at Players Championship
Chad Ramey became the only player to reach double digits under par at The Players Championship Friday.
-
Early Start: Curling Canada's Murdoch starting HPD job now rather than end of season
David Murdoch is starting his position as Curling Canada high-performance director a couple months earlier than originally planned.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.