PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling President's Choice brand Canadian Cheddar cheese, sold nationally in 250-gram packages, due to possible contamination of Listeria.

The recall, issued Feb. 15, affects products with the best-before date of August 24, 2023, and the UPC code 060383837464.

"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," the CFIA states in its recall notice.

The Loblaw Companies Ltd. product was sold in stores across Canada.

The CFIA advises people not to consume the recalled cheese, and discard or return the affected products to the purchase location.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches and severe headaches and neck stiffness, though Health Canada says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for details about the number of products sold in Canada.