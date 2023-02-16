PC brand Canadian Cheddar cheese recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling President's Choice brand Canadian Cheddar cheese, sold nationally in 250-gram packages, due to possible contamination of Listeria. (The Canadian Food Inspection Agency) The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling President's Choice brand Canadian Cheddar cheese, sold nationally in 250-gram packages, due to possible contamination of Listeria. (The Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada

While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.

  What the war in Ukraine did to the global economy, one year later

    One year after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and caused widespread suffering, the global economy is still enduring the consequences -- crunched supplies of grain, fertilizer and energy along with more inflation and economic uncertainty in a world that was already contending with too much of both.

  Indian officials probe BBC for 3rd day, alleging tax dodge

    India's tax officials were searching the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai for a third straight day on Thursday seeking information about the organization's business operations amid allegations of tax evasion, as opposition political parties and other media organizations criticized the move as an attempt to intimidate the media.

