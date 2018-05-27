

CTVNews.ca Staff





More than a dozen flavours of organic baby food pouches have been recalled due to a packaging defect.

Eight flavours of Love Child Organics and eight flavours of President’s Choice Organics baby food pouches are being pulled from the marketplace due to an issue with the packaging that “may allow the entry of spoilage microorganisms,” according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The recall affects products with best before dates up to and including May 25, 2019.

“The quality and safety of all of our products are of the utmost importance to us at Love Child Organics and we can assure you that we have taken every step possible to immediately resolve this issue,” Love Child Organics said in a news release.

The CFIA says spoiled baby food may be identifiable and might not dangerous. If consumed, symptoms may include upset stomach, vomiting and diarrhea.

There have been no reported illnesses due to the product.

The agency is asking anyone in possession of these products to either throw them out, or return them for a refund.

In February 2017, 25 varieties of PC Organics baby food pouches were recalled due to a potential presence of dangerous bacteria.