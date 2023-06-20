Ozempic ads seem to be everywhere. Doctors and ethics experts are worried about that
With ads popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, Canadians may be feeling bombarded by marketing for Ozempic and sister drug Rybelsus.
Some have taken to social media to document their most remarkable sightings, including Ozempic and Rybelsus ads wrapping entire streetcars and encircling the field at Toronto Blue Jays baseball games.
Both medications are semaglutide drugs manufactured by Novo Nordisk -- Ozempic is the injectable form and Rybelsus is the pill form. They're approved in Canada for treating Type 2 diabetes and often prescribed off-label to treat obesity.
But some doctors and medical ethics experts say the marketing campaign is too aggressive. They worry that such intense saturation of advertising could lead to pressure on doctors to prescribe Ozempic to patients who don't actually need it, leading to shortages for those who do.
- 5 Things to Know newsletter: Sign up to start your day with the biggest stories
- Nightly Briefing newsletter: Sign up for coverage of the day’s most compelling news
- Get the CTV News App now for breaking news alerts and all the top stories
They also worry that serious potential side-effects such as pancreatitis and gallbladder inflammation, although rare, could start to appear due to the sheer volume of people taking the drug.
"What the (company is) trying to do is to put the ads in so many places that it's very difficult to avoid seeing them," said Dr. Joel Lexchin, a professor emeritus at York University who studies pharmaceutical policy.
Health Canada allows pharmaceutical companies to run "reminder ads," Lexchin said. Advertisements can say the name of the drug but they can't say what conditions it treats. Instead, they urge people to ask their doctors about the drug.
Kate Hanna, a spokeswoman for Novo Nordisk's Canadian arm, told The Canadian Press on Monday that the national marketing campaign is aimed at people with Type 2 diabetes.
"Diabetes is not being effectively managed and this is not a niche market. Diabetes is a public health crisis," Hanna said.
"There really is a need to educate Canadians on Type 2 diabetes risk and support those living with the condition to engage their health-care professional for optimal disease care."
But the marketing influx comes on the heels of an explosion of unofficial Ozempic promotion for weight loss from social media influencers and celebrities. Canadian doctors and pharmacists have already confirmed an enormous increase in patients asking for the drug for that purpose.
The ever-present reminder ads are likely to prompt more people wanting to lose weight to put pressure on their doctors to prescribe Ozempic, even though they don't have diabetes or meet the clinical criteria for obesity, Lexchin said.
"It's not approved for treating somebody who wants to lose 10 or 15 pounds so that they can fit into a bathing suit or a tuxedo or what have you. But the ads that you're seeing don't tell you that," he said.
"You've tried to lose weight, you figure if you can get from 180 to 160 (pounds) you'll be in much better shape," Lexchin said. "You see one of these ads and you go see your doctor. And that's what this kind of advertising is designed to do."
Even diabetes and obesity specialists who praise Ozempic for its effectiveness in treating those conditions are worried about Novo Nordisk's marketing strategy.
"I'm not impressed," said Dr. Ehud Ur, an endocrinologist at St. Paul's Hospital and Vancouver General Hospital.
Ur noted that he has been involved with Novo Nordisk for "many different drugs" and that he's personally found the company's practices to be ethical.
But "the push to get everybody and their dog on Ozempic" is problematic, he said.
"We've never had a drug as good as Ozempic. But on the other hand we've never had so much interest and so much pressure on people to prescribe it," Ur said.
Like with all prescribed medications, doctors need to do a risk versus benefit assessment, he said.
According to the manufacturer's website, minor side-effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and abdominal pain.
More serious but rare risks include inflammation of the pancreas, gallbladder problems, kidney issues and low blood sugar. Animal studies found an association between Ozempic and thyroid tumours in rats, but it's not clear whether that's a real risk in humans.
For someone with diabetes or obesity, the risks of not getting effective treatment often outweigh the rare potential risks associated with Ozempic, Ur said.
But for someone who wants to lose 10 to 20 pounds for "cosmetic" reasons, the medical benefit may not be worth the risk.
"Where you are placed in that continuum of risk is really an important calculation for a physician," Ur said.
The problem with the mass Ozempic advertising campaign is that it cultivates an impression among people that it's a "wonder drug that's going to help them lose weight," he said.
If they convince their doctor to prescribe it, those patients "are now going to expose themselves to the risk of a medical intervention without a huge amount of medical benefit."
Huge demand for Ozempic could also create shortages for patients who rely on it for diabetes control, Ur said, noting he has patients who have already had trouble with the drug being on back order.
When asked to respond to that concern, Hanna of Novo Nordisk said the company is "ramping up our production to meet the demands."
She also said there are no current shortages in Canada.
Another issue, Ur said, is that mathematically, the more people who take the drug, the more likely it is that someone will suffer one of the rare side-effects.
"I think ultimately (Novo Nordisk) may be shooting themselves in the foot by this strategy," Ur said.
Despite the criticisms, the company's Ozempic marketing campaign complies with Canadian law, Health Canada said in an email on Monday.
"To date, (Health Canada) has assessed 30 complaints. The current advertisements of Ozempic that have been reviewed are deemed compliant with the current advertising provisions in Canada," the email said.
Both Lexchin and Ur said Canada should not allow any direct-to-consumer advertising for prescription drugs, similar to regulations in the U.K. and Europe.
Kerry Bowman, a bioethicist at the University of Toronto, said he finds the company's advertising blitz "disturbing."
"They're taking advantage of Canadian law because they're staying within the parameters of it, but not the spirit of it because, you know, the saturation of these ads is incredible," Bowman said.
"This is not about public health, this is not about well-being. This is about marketing and it is very, very much for profit. And so there's no question about that."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search continues for Titanic-bound submarine carrying 5 people
A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic.
RCAF helicopter involved in incident near Ottawa River
The Royal Canadian Air Force say one of its military helicopters was involved in an incident when operating near the Ottawa River in the vicinity of Garrison Petawawa at 12:10 a.m. local time today.
No investigation of political interference allegations in SNC-Lavalin affair: RCMP
The RCMP says it is not investigating allegations of political interference in the federal handling of criminal charges against engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.
Ozempic ads seem to be everywhere. Doctors and ethics experts are worried about that
With ads popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, Canadians may be feeling bombarded by marketing for Ozempic and sister drug Rybelsus. Some doctors and medical ethics experts say the marketing campaign is too aggressive.
Byelection results round-up: Who won in four federal races last night?
Voters in four federal ridings had their say on Monday, voting in new members of Parliament in Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba. Heading in to election day, two of the seats were Liberal-held, and two were Conservative-held. Who came out on top? And, what do the margins of victory suggest about Canadians' shifting support?
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The search to find a submarine missing since Sunday during a visit to the wreckage of the Titanic, a new report predicts the future of Canadian ERs and how will the closure of Sunwing affect you?
'June-uary' brings snow in B.C., Alberta while Ontario, Quebec battle wildfires
Canada's national forecast is a mixed bag over the next couple of days as some communities brace for snow and rain while others are under a heat warning.
Snowbird military pilot charged with sexual assault after alleged incident in Barrie, Ont.
A pilot with the Snowbirds has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Barrie.
9 Egyptians appearing in Greek court over deadly migrant shipwreck
Nine Egyptian men accused of being members of a human smuggling ring involved in one of the worst migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean are appearing in court in southern Greece on Tuesday for questioning over their alleged role in the disaster.
Canada
-
RCAF helicopter involved in incident near Ottawa River
The Royal Canadian Air Force say one of its military helicopters was involved in an incident when operating near the Ottawa River in the vicinity of Garrison Petawawa at 12:10 a.m. local time today.
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Missing 9-year-old in P.E.I. found safe after Amber Alert
A nine-year-old autistic child missing from eastern Prince Edward Island has been found safe.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau pushes idea of hydro loop connecting Quebec, Atlantic region
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he remains confident his government will eventually support a connected loop of Atlantic and Quebec electricity, allowing the Maritimes to end its reliance on coal.
-
Snowbird military pilot charged with sexual assault after alleged incident in Barrie, Ont.
A pilot with the Snowbirds has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged incident in Barrie.
-
Native women's association says high school students should be taught about genocide
The Native Women's Association of Canada says it is hoping to make ugly truths about the ongoing genocide of Indigenous Peoples easier for students to see and understand with a graphic guide that could form the basis of school curriculums.
World
-
Search continues for Titanic-bound submarine carrying 5 people
A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic.
-
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
-
9 Egyptians appearing in Greek court over deadly migrant shipwreck
Nine Egyptian men accused of being members of a human smuggling ring involved in one of the worst migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean are appearing in court in southern Greece on Tuesday for questioning over their alleged role in the disaster.
-
Lawyer Eastman faces disciplinary hearing over plot to keep Trump in power after 2020 election loss
An effort to disbar conservative attorney John Eastman, who devised ways to keep President Donald Trump in the White House after his defeat in the 2020 election, will begin Tuesday in Los Angeles.
-
Romanian prosecutors file rape, trafficking charges against Andrew Tate
Divisive social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, have been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, prosecutors in Romania said Tuesday.
-
Russia had means, motive and opportunity to destroy Ukraine dam, drone photos and information show
Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to bring down a Ukrainian dam that collapsed earlier this month while under Russian control, according to exclusive drone photos and information obtained by The Associated Press.
Politics
-
Byelection results round-up: Who won in four federal races last night?
Voters in four federal ridings had their say on Monday, voting in new members of Parliament in Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba. Heading in to election day, two of the seats were Liberal-held, and two were Conservative-held. Who came out on top? And, what do the margins of victory suggest about Canadians' shifting support?
-
No investigation of political interference allegations in SNC-Lavalin affair: RCMP
The RCMP says it is not investigating allegations of political interference in the federal handling of criminal charges against engineering firm SNC-Lavalin.
-
Oil and gas, electricity emissions remain a challenge for Ottawa-Alberta relationship
There is no line in the sand between his government and Alberta over energy and climate policies but there is also still a lot of daylight in their respective visions, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Monday.
Health
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Ozempic ads seem to be everywhere. Doctors and ethics experts are worried about that
With ads popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, Canadians may be feeling bombarded by marketing for Ozempic and sister drug Rybelsus. Some doctors and medical ethics experts say the marketing campaign is too aggressive.
-
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
Sci-Tech
-
Use of AI in social sciences could mean humans will no longer be needed in data collection: article
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
Entertainment
-
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
-
Singer Bebe Rexha says she's OK after being hit in the face on stage by thrown phone
Pop star Bebe Rexha was hit in the face and injured by a cellphone hurled from the audience at a hometown show in New York City Sunday night, and a man was arrested, police said.
-
Shawn Mendes makes surprise appearance at Toronto Ed Sheeran concert after year off
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran gave his Canadian fans a homegrown surprise on Saturday when Shawn Mendes joined him on stage in Toronto.
Business
-
Businesses' changing credit usage a worrying trend: Equifax
Equifax Canada says new data suggests a significant shift in credit usage among businesses in the first quarter of 2023.
-
Stock market today: Global shares mostly slip after US markets closed for a holiday
Global shares mostly declined Tuesday after a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Secretary of State Antony Blinken yielded no signs of progress from either side on Taiwan, human rights, technology and other issues of contention.
-
Survey says gender pay gap narrowed in 2022, but still 21 per cent
A new report says the gender pay gap in Canada narrowed last year compared with 2021, but still stood at more than 20 per cent.
Lifestyle
-
Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ2S+ sentiment
Elliot Page is in a bit of an odd position, he says, being one of the most visible transgender men in the world. He's in a better place than ever before. The Halifax-born actor is able to be his full self without reservation. But at the same time, he has publicly declared himself part of a group that is under attack.
-
The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that run the gamut from embarrassingly silly-looking neckties to kids' finger paintings crafted with so much love by those tiny hands that they can bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic father.
-
'Trembling in fear': Ikea Canada appears to unveil mascot in naming contest
Ikea Canada has a new mascot in town and is asking customers to give it a name in a new TikTok posted Monday.
Sports
-
Canada's Connor Bedard honoured as IIHF's first male player of the year
Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honoured as the International Ice Hockey Federation's first male player of the year.
-
Venus Williams, aged 43 and ranked No 697, pulls off surprising win at Birmingham Classic
At age 43 and ranked No. 697, Venus Williams isn't done quite yet -- especially on her favoured surface of grass.
-
Police investigation into 2018 Canada junior team questioned at parliamentary hearing
The handling of the investigation into sexual assault allegations made against the 2018 Canadian junior hockey team was questioned at a parliamentary committee on Monday.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.
-
Max Verstappen wins back-to-back Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance on Sunday at the Canadian Grand Prix.