Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in U.S.

Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah Association of the Deaf, brushes her hair away from her hearing aid as she poses for a portrait Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Alta View Hospital in Sandy, Utah. (Isaac Hale/The Daily Herald via AP, File) Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah Association of the Deaf, brushes her hair away from her hearing aid as she poses for a portrait Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Alta View Hospital in Sandy, Utah. (Isaac Hale/The Daily Herald via AP, File)

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault in class-action lawsuit

Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, once considered a front-runner to become pope, has been accused of sexual assault and is among a list of clergy members and diocesan staff named in a class-action lawsuit against the archdiocese of Quebec. A woman identified as 'F.' in court documents tabled on Tuesday accused Ouellet of several incidents of unwanted touching.

Pope Francis, left, and Cardinal Marc Ouellet arrive at the opening of a 3-day Symposium on Vocations in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

OPINION

OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?

The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social