

The Canadian Press





Ottawa Public Health is urging people to take precautions following a confirmed case of measles in the city.

The health agency says it is working with area health-care providers and hospitals to contact individuals and families who may have been exposed to the highly infectious case.

It is warning that people may have been exposed to the measles virus on March 26 and 27 at a building at 40 Hines Rd.

Other locations include the Real Canadian Superstore and the Ottawa West Travel Clinic on Eagleson Road on March 28 and the Queensway Carleton Hospital Emergency Department on March 30 and April 2.

Health officials say people who were at these locations should check their immunization records or contact their health care provider.

Early symptoms of measles may include fever, cough or tiny white spots in the mouth.

Within three to seven days, a red blotchy rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs.