A family doctor in Ottawa has had his medical licence suspended for three months, after he convinced a patient with mild dementia to loan him a large sum of money.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario found Dr. Peter Davison engaged in unprofessional conduct when he visited the 90-year-old patient at his home and asked for financial help.

Dr. Davison, who has been practising medicine in Ontario since 1975, had run into “acute financial difficulties,” which he revealed only to his wife and a close friend.

Embarrassed by his circumstances, Davison did not seek help from other family or friends, choosing instead to visit his long-time patient at the man's condo to request a loan.

The year before, a geriatric nurse had determined the patient had “suspected dementia” and “probable mixed mild dementia” and often forgot to take his medications for his varied health ailments.

Dr. Davison was aware of his patient’s cognitive status as he had helped to complete a medical assessment for the man as part of his application into a long-term care home.

The patient agreed to loan Dr. Davison $10,000 and wrote him a cheque. Dr. Davison told him he would pay him back in August.

On Sept. 1, 2016, the CPSO received a complaint about Dr. Davison from a close friend of the patient.

Three weeks later, after Dr. Davison received a payment from OHIP, he sent a cheque to the patient for the full amount of the loan, along with a thank-you card.

The CPSO began an investigation, and Dr. Davison admitted that his decision to ask his patient for a loan was made while he was under considerable stress. He acknowledged it was misguided.

“While he believed at the time that he and Patient A were on equal footing and that Patient A was not a vulnerable person, he appreciated that he put Patient A in a difficult position and he apologized to Patient A,” the CPSO Discipline Committee wrote in its May 2 decision.

Dr. Davison’s medical licence will be suspended for three months. He will also have to undergo one-on-one instruction in medical ethics, at his own expense. He must also appear before the committee to be formally reprimanded.

Finally, he has been ordered to pay $5,500 to cover the costs of the College investigation.