Organ decay halted, cell function restored in pigs after death -study
Researchers have found that decay of tissues after death can be halted and cell functions restored based on early experiments in pigs that may eventually help increase the number of transplantable human organs.
Sixty minutes after stopping the heart in the anesthetized animals, Yale researchers were able to restart the circulation using a specialized machine and a synthetic fluid carrying oxygen and other components that promote cellular health and suppress inflammation.
Six hours later, treatment with the so-called OrganEx technology had reduced or corrected some of the damage, such as organ swelling and collapse of blood vessels, that typically results from lack of oxygen when cardiac arrest halts blood flow.
The results show that when the heart stops, the body is "not as dead as we previously assumed," Zvonimir Vrselja of Yale University said at a press briefing. "We were able to show that we can persuade cells not to die."
Genetic analysis of the tissues suggested that molecular and cellular repair processes had begun once circulation had been restored, the researchers reported on Wednesday in the journal Nature.
Compared to the traditional means of restoring circulation - extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) - OrganEx "preserved tissue integrity, decreased cell death and restored selected molecular and cellular processes across multiple vital organs," the researchers wrote.
During the entire experiment, the pigs had no evidence of electrical activity in the brain, the researchers said.
They hope OrganEx will eventually enable increased use of organs retrieved after withdrawal of life support in donors with severe, irreversible brain injuries by preventing the damage that ensues when blood stops circulating. Currently, these organs do worse after transplant than those procured from brain-dead donors who remain on life-support.
That could be years away, however.
The pig study result "stops far short of saying that any organs were restored to the level of function" necessary to support life, said Stephen Latham of Yale's Interdisciplinary Center for Bioethics.
Theoretically, the technology could someday be used to restore life in someone who has just died. "In order to do that, there's a great deal more experimentation that would be required," Latham said. "And you'd have to think about what is the state to which a human being would be restored."
Use in organ transplantation is a much closer, more realistic goal, Latham said. Any use of OrganEx as a medical therapy "is going to be a long ways away."
Reporting by Nancy Lapid; editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The most expensive part of your years': Parents feel inflation's squeeze
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
No injuries after tour bus hits gate of PM's residence, 24 Sussex Dr.
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the official residence of the prime minister.
Hearing pain of Canada school survivors felt like slaps, Pope says
Pope Francis said on Wednesday he felt the pain of survivors of Canada's residential school system 'like slaps' and that the Catholic Church has to face up to its responsibility for institutions that abused children and tried to erase indigenous cultures.
Missing woman found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, major crimes investigating
A missing woman from Coquitlam, B.C., was found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside late last month, police say.
Toronto General Hospital under critical care bed alert amid staff shortages
The University Health Network (UHN) says the three intensive care units at Toronto General Hospital are at or near capacity as the health-care system struggles to keep up with demand.
Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
Snowbirds cancel Penticton show after crash in northern B.C.
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not perform in Penticton, B.C., Wednesday after an aircraft was damaged shortly after takeoff this week.
BREAKING | Canadian civil rights lawyer and activist Clayton Ruby has died
Prominent Canadian civil rights lawyer and activist Clayton Ruby has died, CTV News has confirmed.
Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend. Chay Feuser, Cason Feuser’s mom, said her son was staying with his two sisters and a family friend, Alicia, at a campsite near Buster Creek, Alta., Sunday morning when the animal attacked.
