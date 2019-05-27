

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario will establish an agency to oversee mental health and addictions care across the province.

Attorney General Caroline Mulroney says the current system is fragmented and confusing for patients and their families.

She says the Mental Health and Addictions Centre of Excellence will be a central point for oversight of care.

The agency will be responsible for developing and standardizing care across the province.

Mulroney also says if enabling legislation passes, the government will participate in a national class action suit launched by British Columbia against more than 40 opioid manufacturers and wholesalers.

That suit alleges the companies were negligent in how they researched, developed and marketed opioids starting in the 1990s.