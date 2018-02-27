A family in Windsor, Ont. says they are being forced to choose between spending a fortune for a potentially lifesaving drug, or watching their daughter die.

Nicole Lamont’s two-year-old daughter, Lilah, has a rare condition called spinal muscular atrophy, or SMA. It’s a genetic disease that destroys motor neurons in the spinal cord, damaging children’s ability to move. The disease is progressive, typically leading to paralysis and often death.

Lilah has recently been able to take an injectable drug called Spinraza, or nusinersen, which Health Canada approved for sale in June, 2017. The drug delivers synthetic pieces of DNA to increase a key protein that’s missing in people with SMA and is the first medication to show effectiveness at halting and sometimes reversing SMA.

Lamont says the drug has already begun to help her daughter.

“Lilah was one of the ones who came from nothing. She couldn't move; all she could do was wiggle her fingers, and now, she's starting to sit on her own,” she told CTV Windsor.

The drug’s producer, Biogen, approved Lilah for special access, helping to cover the $750,000 cost of the first year of treatment. Each subsequent year of treatment, though, will cost $375,000 and no province currently covers the drug, which is one of the most expensive in the world.

CADTH (Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health), the organization that advises provinces on whether to cover new medications, recommended Spinraza be used on only a subset of SMA patients.

It said in December that those children with the most severe form of SMA, Type 1, who are diagnosed in infancy, would benefit most.

Lilah has Type 1, but she also has a breathing tube, which makes her ineligible. CADTH’s recommendations say only those who not currently requiring “invasive ventilation” should be reimbursed for costs.

Lamont says she was devastated when she heard Lilah wouldn’t qualify.

“I was able to run outside and I screamed at the top of my lungs, you know? And I just dropped to the floor and (cried)," she said.

Lamont says her family is now left with the agonizing decision of whether to pay for the drug themselves.

“We're being told that we can't have it for our children, and we have to stand here and either make ourselves go bankrupt in so many ways, or sit here and watch our children pass," she said.

Lilah has only one free dose left from Biogen; after that, she’ll have to stop the medications.

“Which means instead of seeing all these progressions, we'll see regressions much faster than we see the progress, and it will eventually lead to her death,” says Lamont

CADTH says it would like to see the cost of the medication reduced.

"In this case, the magnitude of benefit does not justify the extremely high price of this drug, and that's why the committee recommended that it should be funded, but not without a substantial price reduction," a spokesperson said.

Lamont is working with others facing SMA diagnoses to pressure the provincial and federal governments to provide more access to the drug.

"I’m optimistic because I’m not going to stop fighting for this. We’re not going to give up,” she said. “We’re a tough community, the SMA community, and we're not going down without a fight, that's for sure."

With a report from CTV Windsor’s Rich Garton