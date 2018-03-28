A Toronto doctor wants to know why Ontario family physicians have no easy way to check how much a medication will cost their patients before they prescribe them.

Dr. Iris Gorfinkel told CTV’s Your Morning that the impact of doctors not knowing drug costs is “massive.” She says, when patients don’t realize they can’t afford their meds until they are at the pharmacy counter, they often choose to simply not take the meds -- sometimes with devastating effects.

Dr. Gorfinkel says she recently had one patient who wasn’t old enough to qualify for the Ontario Drug Benefit, but needed to take a variety of medications after a heart attack. The cost of the drugs totalled more than $400 a month.

When the patient had another heart attack just a few months later, Gorfinkel learned she wasn’t taking her medications because she couldn’t afford them. She also later learned that she had prescribed the patient a drug that cost $170 for a three-month supply, when a generic alternative existed for $35. But Gorfinkel didn’t know.

That’s why she would like to see the Ontario government change the system so that the cost of a medication is automatically included in a patient’s electronic medical records. That way, when doctors prescribe a drug, they know right away whether the patient will be able to afford it.

As it is currently, family doctors can use databases to look up a drug’s price. But the process is time-consuming and, with most appointments lasting only minutes, Gorfinkel says she would rather spend her time attending to her patients’ needs.

She says the system needs to be simpler so that she can know right away if a drug is too expensive and whether it would be better to prescribe a generic drug, or go with a less-expensive alternative.

Gorfinkel notes this is an issue that doesn’t just affect those on low or fixed incomes.

“Even when patients can afford a drug, I would argue they have the right to know what options there are,” she said.

The Ontario Medial Association backs Gorfinkel’s proposal to add drug costs to a patient’s electronic medical record. So do the Nurse Practitioners’ Association of Ontario and the Ontario Pharmacists Association.

Dr. Gorfinkel has been calling for change for months and has met with Ministry of Health officials to discuss her proposal. A press secretary for the ministry says they are “considering next steps.”

But Gorfinkel is puzzled as to why change is taking so long.

“It’s interesting because everyone is on board with the idea. Everybody readily acknowledges the importance of this. And yet there’s an inertia to change,” she said.

She says her idea is simple and would cost “very little” to institute.

“What’s holding it up is one thing: ‘That’s the way we’ve always done things.’ And that’s a poor excuse,” she said.