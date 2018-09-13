

CTVNews.ca Staff





A council of doctors in Canada is urging everyone to thoroughly cook any raw breaded chicken products as a preventative measure against possible salmonella poisoning.

The Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health says over the past 16 months, public health officials across the country have identified hundreds of confirmed salmonella-related illnesses associated with frozen raw breaded chicken products, including chicken nuggets, chicken strips, chicken burgers, popcorn chicken and chicken fries.

“For every laboratory-confirmed illness reported, we know that there are dozens more unreported illnesses in Canada,” the council wrote in a news release on Thursday.

Health Canada has issued salmonella-related recalls for seven breaded chicken products during the 16-month period. The agency has also issued salmonella-related recalls for chili powder, crackers, rice, baby milk, fish batter, potato chips and several other food products over that period as well.

The council is urging Canadians to make sure their breaded chicken products are cooked to an internal temperature of 74 C before consuming.

Salmonella poisoning is typically associated with bouts of cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and headache. The symptoms tend to last about a week, but can lead to more severe conditions and even hospitalization.