Published Friday, July 12, 2019 12:51AM EDT
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii health department has confirmed another case of rat lungworm disease.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday that a mainland resident became ill while travelling while travelling in west Hawaii in February.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this is the sixth confirmed case this year contracted on the Big Island, which included three residents and three visitors.
Officials say the infected individual was hospitalized for a short time after reportedly not washing fruit.
Officials say an investigation was not able to confirm the source of infection.
Experts say the disease caused by a parasitic roundworm can affect a victim's brain and spinal cord and potentially cause long-term disability.
Department officials say washing produce and controlling vermin populations around homes can help prevent the disease.
