NYC orders mandatory vaccines for some amid measles outbreak
The measles virus is seen through an electron micrograph. (C. S. Goldsmith; William Bellini, Ph.D.)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 11:15AM EDT
New York City has declared a public health emergency over a measles outbreak and ordered mandatory vaccinations for some people who may have been exposed to the virus.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the order Tuesday. It covers people who live in four ZIP codes in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighbourhood, where more than 250 people have gotten measles since September.
The declaration requires all unvaccinated people in those areas who may have been exposed to the virus to get the vaccine, including children over 6 months old.
People who resist could be fined $1,000.
The outbreak has been centred in Williamsburg's large community of Orthodox Jews.
Earlier this week, the city ordered religious schools and day care programs serving that community to exclude unvaccinated students or risk being closed down.
