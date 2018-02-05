Nurses' union walks away from bargaining with hospitals
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 5, 2018
TORONTO - The union representing Ontario's nurses says it walked away from the bargaining table on Saturday.
The Ontario Nurses' Association says it spent 10 days in talks with the Ontario Hospital Association, and three days of mediation.
But according to a statement from the ONA, there was "little meaningful progress" towards a new contract.
Union president Vicki McKenna said in a written statement that the hospital association is demanding concessions that the nurses can't accept.
The nurses' contract with the hospitals will expire at the end of March.
The ONA represents 65,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, and more than 16,000 nursing student affiliates who provide care in hospitals, long-term care facilities and clinics.
