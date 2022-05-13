Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake
Hundreds of health care workers gathered outside a Nashville courthouse on Friday to protest the sentencing of a former Tennessee nurse facing up to eight years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient.
RaDonda Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication.
The maximum sentence is unlikely given her lack of prior offenses. A presentencing report rated her risk of reoffending as "low." Vaught faces three to six years in prison on the gross neglect conviction and one to two years on the criminally negligent homicide conviction, so at minimum, the judge could give her a three-year suspended sentence.
The fact that she faces any criminal penalties at all has become a rallying point for many nurses who were already fed up with poor working conditions exacerbated by the pandemic. The crowd outside listened to the sentencing through loudspeakers, and cheered when some of the victim's relatives said they wouldn't want jail time for Vaught.
"Knowing my mom the way my mom was and stuff, she wouldn't want to see her serve no jail time. That's just mom, mom was a very forgiving person," Michael Murphey told the court. Charlene's husband, however, does want her to serve a prison sentence, relatives testified.
Vaught apologized to the family in court, saying words will never fully express her "remorse and sorrow."
"I'll be forever haunted by my role in her untimely passing," she said. "She did not deserve that."
Vaught also apologized that discussion of systemic hospital problems and the danger of criminalizing mistakes by health care workers took some attention away from Charlene Murphey.
"I'm sorry that this public outpouring of support for me has caused you to continue to live this over and over," she told them. "No one has forgotten about your loved one, no one has forgotten about Ms. Murphey. We're all horribly, horribly sorry for what happened."
Some health care workers have left bedside nursing for administrative positions, while others quit the profession altogether, saying the risk of going to prison for a mistake has made nursing intolerable. Wearing purple T-shirts reading "#IAmRaDonda" and ""Seeking Justice for Nurses and Patients in a BROKEN system," they listened to speeches from other nurses and supporters.
Aleece Ellison travelled from Texas to join them. An emergency room nurse for 14 years, she said she broke down crying when Vaught was found guilty.
"Never in my 14 years have I felt so helpless," she said. "This could be me."
Ellison said Friday's outcome could determine whether she stays in nursing. She said she came to Nashville to "let the world know that criminalizing a mistake, an honest mistake, is not a direction we want to go in."
Janie Reed, who drove over from Memphis, said she became a nurse practitioner several years ago because "bedside was getting dangerous. ... There were never enough nurses."
"I usually don't do things like this," she said of the protest. "I'm just so passionate about it. Nurses are going to go to jail and more people are going to die because they won't report their errors." Vaught reported her error as soon as she realized what she had done wrong.
The sentencing comes a day after International Nurses Day, and Jason Anderson, of Orlando, was among the nurses coming to Nashville straight from a march for better working conditions in Washington D.C. on Thursday.
Conditions for nurses have been deteriorating for years, "but it was COVID that opened our eyes," he said.
Vaught, 38, injected the paralyzing drug vecuronium instead of the sedative Versed into 75-year-old Charlene Murphey on Dec. 26, 2017. Vaught admitted making several errors that led to the fatal injection, but her defense attorney argued that systemic problems at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were at least partly to blame.
The state's expert witness argued at trial that Vaught violated the standard of care expected of nurses. In addition to grabbing the wrong medicine, she failed to read the name of the drug, did not notice a red warning on the top of the medication, and did not stay with the patient to check for an adverse reaction, nurse legal consultant Donna Jones said.
Leanna Craft, a nurse educator at the neurological intensive care unit where Vaught worked, testified that it was common for nurses at that time to override the system in order to get drugs. The hospital had recently updated an electronic records system, which led to delays in retrieving medications. There was also no scanner in the imaging area for Vaught to scan the medication against the patient's ID bracelet.
The jury found Vaught not guilty of reckless homicide. Criminally negligent homicide was a lesser offence included under the original charge.
------
Contributors include Associated Press writer Jonathan Mattise in Nashville
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence unconstitutional: SCOC
Canada's highest court has ruled that the law barring the use of automatism, or a state of extreme intoxication, as a defence for some crimes is unconstitutional and called on Parliament to consider new legislation.
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer. It says the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit will act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family
A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.
Feds seek dismissal of planned class action against RCMP over facial recognition tool
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a Quebec photographer's bid for certification of a class-action lawsuit, possibly involving millions of people, over the RCMP's use of a controversial facial-recognition tool.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
While gas price experts anticipate the price of a litre surging by Victoria Day, drivers can expect to see prices rise incrementally until then, including a significant spike this weekend.
Manitoba man calling for change after heart surgery cancelled last minute
A Manitoba man is hoping to see the health-care system change after he had his heart surgery cancelled the morning of the procedure and has yet to receive a rescheduled date.
Parks Canada capital budget falls as agency works on new plan for crumbling assets
The capital budget for Canada's national parks and historic sites is being slashed by more than two-thirds this year even as more than 30 per cent of the agency's assets remain in poor or very poor condition.
Canada
-
Canada demanded birth certificate of Ukrainian baby born in bomb shelter: family
A Ukrainian family says the agony of the war in Ukraine was made worse by what they call 'impossible' requests from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), including a demand for their daughter's birth certificate just days after she was born in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital in the ravaged city of Chernihiv.
-
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
Heavy flooding forces residents of Northwest Territories town from their homes
About 3,500 residents have been ordered to evacuate a town in the Northwest Territories as volatile water levels never before experienced in some areas cause extensive flooding and damage.
-
Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec City, Iqaluit in July
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer. It says the capital cities of Edmonton, Quebec City and Iqaluit will act as bases for the trip from July 24 to 29.
-
Feds seek dismissal of planned class action against RCMP over facial recognition tool
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a Quebec photographer's bid for certification of a class-action lawsuit, possibly involving millions of people, over the RCMP's use of a controversial facial-recognition tool.
-
Calgary police release new photos, video of deadly road rage suspect
Calgary police have released new photos and video from a deadly shooting this week that investigators described as a 'disturbing road rage incident.'
World
-
UAE's long-ailing leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies at 73
The United Arab Emirates' long-ailing ruler and president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, died Friday, the government announced in a brief statement. He was 73.
-
Clashes as slain Al Jazeera journalist laid to rest in Jerusalem
Thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral on Friday in Jerusalem for an Al Jazeera journalist who witnesses say was shot dead by Israeli forces earlier this week while covering a military raid in the occupied West Bank.
-
Search continues for Texas inmate who escaped prison bus
The search continued Friday for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus after stabbing the driver.
-
38 rescued, 11 dead as U.S. searches waters near Puerto Rico
At least 38 people have been rescued and 11 bodies found as the U.S. Coast Guard scoured the open waters northwest of Puerto Rico on Friday via boat, plane and helicopter in a bid to find more survivors after a boat carrying suspected migrants capsized.
-
U.S. reckoning with role in Native American boarding schools
Deb Haaland is pushing the U.S. government to reckon with its role in Native American boarding schools like no other cabinet secretary could -- backed by personal experience, a struggle with losing her own native language and a broader community that has felt the devastating impacts.
-
Passengers on German train overpower knife attacker
An off-duty police officer and two other passengers on a regional train in Germany overpowered a Iraq-born man who wounded five people including the officer with a knife on Friday, authorities said.
Politics
-
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
-
Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence unconstitutional: SCOC
Canada's highest court has ruled that the law barring the use of automatism, or a state of extreme intoxication, as a defence for some crimes is unconstitutional and called on Parliament to consider new legislation.
-
Battle for the base: What Conservatives think of Lewis -- in a race against Poilievre
It was a common refrain heard from Conservative party members gathered in Edmonton to watch the leadership debate: I like Leslyn Lewis, but I'm picking Pierre Poilievre.
Health
-
Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake
Hundreds of health care workers gathered outside a Nashville courthouse on Friday to protest the sentencing of a former Tennessee nurse facing up to eight years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient.
-
Thousands attend annual anti-abortion rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of anti-abortion demonstrators descended on Parliament Hill Thursday, as a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision brings renewed attention to the issue on both sides of the border.
-
What's behind North Korea's COVID-19 admission?
Before acknowledging its first domestic COVID-19 cases, North Korea spent 2 1/2 years rejecting outside offers of vaccines and steadfastly claiming that its superior socialist system was protecting its 26 million people from 'a malicious virus' that had killed millions around the world. Here's a look at why the messaging has now changed.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how to watch Sunday's 'super flower blood moon' lunar eclipse
Sky watchers will be treated to a 'super blood moon' next week as a total lunar eclipse coinciding with a supermoon is expected to be visible across most of Canada on Sunday night. CTVNews.ca has some tips on how to catch the astronomical event.
-
Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon
For the first time, scientists have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA's Apollo astronauts.
-
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole
The world's first image of the chaotic supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy doesn't portray a voracious cosmic destroyer but what astronomers Thursday called a 'gentle giant' on a near-starvation diet.
Entertainment
-
Kendrick Lamar drops 'Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers'
Kendrick Lamar has released his fifth solo album, 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.'
-
Kelly Osbourne is pregnant with her first child
Reality TV star Kelly Osbourne has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
-
Movie reviews: 'Senior Year' is a messy comedy that never finds its pace
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Senior Year,' 'The Last Victim' and 'Firestarter.'
Business
-
Ukraine asks G7 to step up arms supply, pressure on Russia
The European Union is giving Ukraine another 500 million euros (US$520 million) to buy heavy weapons to fend off the Russian invasion, the bloc's foreign affairs chief said Friday at a gathering in Germany of top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations.
-
Stocks rally on Wall Street but still face 6th weekly loss
Stocks rallied on Wall Street Friday, but not enough to claw back all the losses the market has taken in this volatile week of trading.
-
BoC's Gravelle says 'perfect storm' fuelling inflation, but key differences from '70s
Inflation is at a multi-decade high, but the situation is different than the 1970s when high inflation was combined with high levels of joblessness and slow or recessionary economic growth, a senior Bank of Canada official said Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
A trifle for the queen: U.K. unveils Jubilee pudding winner
A 31-year-old copywriter's seven-layer lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle beat 5,000 desserts in a U.K.-wide competition to become the official pudding of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
-
Zeus, a Great Dane from Texas, is the world's tallest dog
A Great Dane has been crowned the world's tallest living dog by Guinness World Records.
-
'The Rock,' the largest white diamond ever auctioned, sells for US$21.9 million
The largest white diamond to ever come up for auction has been sold for 21,681,000 CHF (US$21.9 million) at Christie's in Geneva.
Sports
-
Impressive runs for Andreescu, Shapovalov end in Rome quarterfinals
If there were any lingering questions about who is the new dominant force in women's tennis, Iga Swiatek put that to rest with a 7-6 (2), 6-0 victory over 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals and extend her winning streak to 26 matches.
-
Former champion Amir Khan announces retirement from boxing
Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a career that also included a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics.
-
WNBA's Griner appears in Moscow court, detention extended
The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.
Autos
-
Motor racing-Vettel says climate change makes him question his F1 job
Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday that climate change had made him question his job as a driver travelling the world to race cars.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.