

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia mother is sharing heartbreaking details about her family's struggles caring for their nine-year-old son with severe autism who suffers from violently aggressive fits.

Carly Sutherland is using her story to prod governments to do more for families like hers.

Sutherland says since her son Callum returned home from the IWK Children's Hospital early last month, he has smashed holes in their walls and attacks anyone who comes near him.

She says she has been punched in the nose and her hands and arms are shredded from scratches and bites from Callum, who she says came home from the hospital mostly unchanged from when he was admitted on Oct. 19.

Sutherland said she's currently unable to have any interaction with her son if a support person is not present, and it could take years before a suitable placement in a group home in the Halifax area becomes available.

She says her family spent more than $5,700 on support people and behavioural intervention for Callum between Dec. 4 and Dec. 31.

The family is now receiving $3,400 in respite funding through a income-based provincial program, and family and friends have also fundraised $14,000.

Sutherland says while she's appreciative of the financial support, what's really required are more government-provided resources and services, noting that her family is left to hire, train, and schedule staff to be in her home to support Callum.