Nobel laureates: Despite progress, cancer won't be wiped out
The 2018 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine, Tasuko Honjo, left, and James P. Allison attend a press conference at the Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday Dec. 6, 2018. (Janerik Henriksson / TT via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 10:01AM EST
STOCKHOLM -- The winners of this year's Nobel Prize for Medicine say they expect substantial advances toward treating cancer in the next several decades although they say it's unlikely the disease could be eradicated.
James Allison of the United States and Tasuku Honjo of Japan made the assessments at a Thursday news conference ahead of receiving the 9-million-kronor (US$999,000) Nobel prize.
They won the prize in October for their work in immunotherapy -- activating the body's natural defence system to fight tumors.
Allison says "soon we'll get close with some cancers," citing progress against some forms including melanoma. But he says "the world will never be cancer-free."
Honjo said he expects that immunotherapy will eventually be used against most cancers, often in combination with radiation or chemotherapy.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from Health News
- Talcum powder products may be harmful to lungs, possible cause of ovarian cancer: feds
- Dutch court refuses to order criminal tobacco investigation
- Researchers develop test to detect cancers in 10 minutes
- 13 treated after carbon monoxide detected in Vancouver: Emergency Health Services
- Florida firefighter donates kidney to help save stranger