Next steps on new health care deal tops agenda as premiers meet in Winnipeg

The new Calgary Cancer Centre is seen in Calgary, Thursday, June 29, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The new Calgary Cancer Centre is seen in Calgary, Thursday, June 29, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

MORE HEALTH NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories

The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social