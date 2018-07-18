Newfoundland and Labrador government to cover abortion pill as of Sept. 1
Bottles of the abortion-inducing drug RU-486, known in Canada as Mifegymiso, are shown in this 2010 file photo in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP / Charlie Neibergall)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 10:51AM EDT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will cover the abortion pill as of Sept. 1.
The province announced in a statement on Wednesday that it will provide universal coverage for Mifegymiso, an alternative to surgically induced abortions.
The two-drug combination terminates pregnancies of up to nine weeks.
The drug has to be prescribed by a health-care professional and people must have a valid health card.
Also, it says an ultrasound must be performed before Mifegymiso can be prescribed to confirm the gestation period.
The federally approved medical abortion drug has been at least partially covered by every other Canadian province.
Medical students and practitioners in the province had written an open letter to the premier and Health Department asking for universal Mifegymiso coverage, as well as supportive resources for physicians prescribing the drug.
