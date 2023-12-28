New weight loss drugs are out of reach for millions of older Americans because Medicare won't pay
New obesity drugs are showing promising results in helping some people shed pounds but the injections will remain out of reach for millions of older Americans because Medicare is forbidden to cover such medications.
Drugmakers and a wide-ranging and growing bipartisan coalition of lawmakers are gearing up to push for that to change next year.
As obesity rates rise among older adults, some lawmakers say the United States cannot afford to keep a decades-old law that prohibits Medicare from paying for new weight loss drugs, including Wegovy and Zepbound. But research shows the initial price tag of covering those drugs is so steep it could drain Medicare's already shaky bank account.
A look at the debate around if -- and how -- Medicare should cover obesity drugs:
WHAT OBESITY DRUGS ARE ON THE MARKET AND HOW DO THEY WORK?
The Food and Drug Administration has in recent years approved a new class of weekly injectables, Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound, to treat obesity.
People can lose as much as 15 per cent to 25 per cent of their body weight on the drugs, which imitate the hormones that regulate appetites by communicating fullness between the gut and brain when people eat.
The cost of the drugs, beloved by celebrities, has largely limited them to the wealthy. A monthly supply of Wegovy rings up at $1,300 and Zepbound will put you out $1,000. Shortages for the drugs have also limited the supplies. Private insurers often do not cover the medications or place strict restrictions on who can access them.
Last month, a large, international study found a 20 per cent reduced risk of serious heart problems such as heart attacks in patients who took Wegovy.
WHY DOESN'T MEDICARE COVER THE DRUGS?
Long before Oprah Winfrey and TikTok influencers alike gushed about the benefits of these weight loss drugs, Congress made a rule: Medicare Part D, the health insurance plan for older Americans to get prescriptions, could not cover medications used to help gain or lose weight. Medicare will cover obesity screening and behavioural treatment if a person has a body mass index over 30. People with BMIs over 30 are considered obese.
The rule was tacked onto legislation passed by Congress in 2003 that overhauled Medicare's prescription drug benefits.
Lawmakers balked at paying high costs for drugs to treat a condition that was historically regarded as cosmetic. Safety problems in the 1990s with the anti-obesity treatment known as fen-phen, which had to be withdrawn from the market, were also fresh in their minds.
Medicaid, the state and federal partnership program for low-income people, does cover the drugs in some areas, but access is fragmented.
THE CONVERSATION IS SHIFTING
New studies are showing the drugs do more than help patients slim down.
Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, introduced legislation with Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., this year that would allow Medicare to cover the now-forbidden anti-obesity drugs, therapy, nutritionists and dietitians.
"For years there was a stigma against these people, then there was a stigma about talking about obesity," Wenstrup said in an interview with The Associated Press. "Now we're in a place where we're saying this is a health problem we need to deal with this."
He believes the intervention could alleviate all sorts of ailments associated with obesity that cost the system money.
"The problem is so prevalent," Wenstrup said. "People are starting to realize you have to take into consideration the savings that comes with better health."
Last year, about 40 per cent of the nearly 66 million people enrolled in Medicare had obesity. That roughly mirrors the larger U.S. population, where 42 per cent of adults struggle with obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Notably, Medicare does cover certain surgical procedures to treat medical complications of obesity in people with a BMI of 35 and at least one related condition. Congress approved the exception in 2006, noted Mark McClellan, a former head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the FDA.
The 17-year-old law may provide a blueprint for expanding coverage of the new drugs, which mirror the results of bariatric surgery in some cases, McClellan said. Evidence showed that the surgery reduced the risks of death and serious illness from conditions related to obesity.
"And that's been the basis for coverage all this time," McClellan said.
COST IS NOW THE ISSUE
Still, the upfront price tag for lifting the rule remains a challenge.
Some research shows offering weight loss drugs would assure Medicare's impending bankruptcy. A Vanderbilt University analysis this year put an annual price of about $26 billion on anti-obesity drugs for Medicare if just 10 per cent of the system's enrollees were prescribed the medication.
Other research, however, shows it could also save the government billions, even trillions over many years, because it would reduce some of the chronic conditions and problems that stem from obesity.
An analysis this year from the University of Southern California's Schaeffer Center estimated the government could save as much as $245 billion in a decade, with the majority of savings coming from reducing hospitalizations and other care.
"What we did is we looked at the long-term health consequences of treating obesity in the Medicare population," said the study's co-author, Darius Lakdawalla, the director of research at the centre. The Schaeffer Center receives funding from pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly.
Lakdawalla said it's nearly impossible to put a cost on covering the drugs because no one knows how many people will end up taking them or what the drugs will be priced at.
The Congressional Budget Office, which is tasked with pricing out legislative proposals, acknowledged this difficulty in an October blog post, with the director calling for more research on the topic.
Overall, the agency "expects that the drug's net cost to the Medicare program would be significant over the next 10 years."
The cost of the legislation is the biggest hang up in getting support, Ruiz said.
"When we talk about the initial cost, I often have to educate the members that the CBO does not take into account cost savings in their cost benefit analysis," Ruiz told the AP. "Taking that number in isolation, one does not get the full picture of the full economies of reducing obesity and all of its comorbidities in our patients."
WHO WANTS MEDICARE TO COVER THE DRUGS?
Doctors say weight loss drugs are only a part of the most effective strategies to treat a patient with obesity.
When Dr. Andrew Kraftson develops a plan with his patients at the University of Michigan's Weight Navigator program, it involves a "perfect marriage" of behavioural intervention, health and diet education, and possibly anti-obesity medication.
But with Medicare patients, he is limited in what he can prescribe.
"A blanket prohibition for use of anti-obesity medication is an antiquated way of thinking and does not recognize obesity as a disease and is perpetuating health disparities," Kraftson said. "I'm not so ignorant to think that Medicare should just start covering expensive treatments for everyone. But there is something between all or nothing."
Lawmakers have introduced some variation of legislation that would permit Medicare coverage of weight loss drugs over the last decade. But this year's bill has garnered interest from more than 60 lawmakers, from self-proclaimed budget hawk Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., to progressive Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif.
Passage is a top priority for two lawmakers, Wenstrup and Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., before they retire next year.
Pharmaceutical companies also are readying for a lobbying blitz next year with the drugs getting the OK from the FDA to be used for weight loss.
"Americans should have access to the medicines that their doctors believe they should have," Stephen Ubl, the president of the lobbying group, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, said on a call with reporters last week. "We would call on Medicare to cover these medicines."
Already, Novo Nordisk has employed eight separate firms and spent nearly $20 million on lobbying the federal government on issues, including the Treat & Reduce Obesity Act, since 2020, disclosures show. Eli Lilly has spent roughly $2.4 million lobbying since 2021.
Advocates for groups such as the Obesity Society have been pushing for Medicare coverage of the medications for years. But the momentum may be shifting, thanks to the growing evidence that the obesity drugs can prevent strokes, heart attacks, even death, said Ted Kyle, a policy advisor.
"The conversation has shifted from debating whether obesity treatment is worthwhile to figuring out how to make the economics work," he said. "This is why I now believe the change is inevitable."
------
Associated Press writers JoNel Aleccia in Temecula, California, and Brian Slodysko contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Ten people rescued from plane crash site in remote Northwest Territories
Ten people were rescued Thursday after a small plane crashed in a remote area of the Northwest Territories and they were stranded overnight.
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
In most African countries, drought forces rural communities to relocate, study finds
Across most of Africa, drought is driving people who live in rural settlements closer to rivers and cities, according to a new study published in the journal Earth's Future.
Teen dead, another missing after falling through ice in Ottawa amid spate of similar incidents across Canada
A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end late Wednesday.
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
Tight-knit Canada set for tough test against hosts Sweden at world juniors
Canada will march into the jam-packed Scandinavium arena -- a building that resembles Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome -- against the tournament hosts Friday night in a marquee Group A matchup. "Skilled, dangerous," Canadian head coach Alan Letang said of Sweden. "Very, very dangerous off the rush."
Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs
Ottawa is offering a lifeline to people fleeing an escalating civil war in Sudan if they have relatives in Canada who agree to financially support them.
Canada
-
Friends and family mourn the loss of Canadians killed by Hamas in Israel
Friends, family and government officials have confirmed that at least seven Canadians were killed when Hamas militants conducted a series of attacks in Israel on Oct. 7.
-
Common Front of public sector unions reaches tentative deal with Quebec
The Common Front of unions representing around 420,000 public sector workers in Quebec has reached a proposed agreement in principle with the government.
-
Teen dead, another missing after falling through ice in Ottawa amid spate of similar incidents across Canada
A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end late Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ten people rescued from plane crash site in remote Northwest Territories
Ten people were rescued Thursday after a small plane crashed in a remote area of the Northwest Territories and they were stranded overnight.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class-action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
-
Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs
Ottawa is offering a lifeline to people fleeing an escalating civil war in Sudan if they have relatives in Canada who agree to financially support them.
World
-
World population will be more than 8 billion people on Jan. 1
The worldwide growth rate in the past year was just under 1 per cent. At the start of 2024, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, according to the Census Bureau figures.
-
As Gaza war grinds on, tensions soar along Israel's volatile northern border with Lebanon
Israeli officials are stepping up threats against the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, warning that Israel is running out of patience as the two sides continue to trade fire along Israel's volatile northern border. Here is a look at the battle between Israel and Hezbollah.
-
In most African countries, drought forces rural communities to relocate, study finds
Across most of Africa, drought is driving people who live in rural settlements closer to rivers and cities, according to a new study published in the journal Earth's Future.
-
Texas has arrested thousands on trespassing charges at the border. Illegal crossings are still high
Starting in March, Texas will allow police to arrest migrants who enter the state illegally and give local judges the authority to order them out of the country.
-
Paul Whelan marks five years in Russian detention
Paul Whelan marked five years in Russian detention on Thursday – a grim milestone that the ex-U.S. Marine hoped he would never see. In the more than half a dozen phone conversations Whelan has had with CNN, he has expressed both confidence that the U.S. government is working to secure his release and immense frustration that those efforts have not yielded success.
-
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is being demolished
Demolition began Thursday on the house where four University of Idaho students were killed last year, marking an emotional step for the victims' families and a close-knit community that was shocked and devastated by the brutal stabbings.
Politics
-
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
-
Are we ready? Should we do this? The debate on expanding medical assistance in dying
The federal Liberals face a choice early in 2024: They can allow a sunset clause to take effect so that eligibility for medical assistance in dying expands to adults whose only reason for seeking it is a mental disorder, or they can postpone it further.
-
Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs
Ottawa is offering a lifeline to people fleeing an escalating civil war in Sudan if they have relatives in Canada who agree to financially support them.
Health
-
More than 117,000 BlendJet portable blenders recalled over fire, laceration risk
BlendJet is recalling 117,286 of its portable blenders in Canada and 4.8 million in the United States over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
-
New weight loss drugs are out of reach for millions of older Americans because Medicare won't pay
New obesity drugs are showing promising results in helping some people shed pounds but the injections will remain out of reach for millions of older Americans because Medicare is forbidden to cover such medications.
-
Montreal man who ate recalled cantaloupes launches class-action lawsuit
A Montreal man who says he was hospitalized with salmonella poisoning after eating recalled cantaloupes has launched a proposed class-action lawsuit against two companies that produced and distributed the fruit.
Sci-Tech
-
New killer whale calf spotted with J pod on Boxing Day, researchers say
The endangered southern resident killer whales appear to have welcomed a new arrival this holiday season.
-
Here's what to know about a new orange-tongued lizard discovered in China
Scientists have discovered a new iguana species in China and say the new garden lizard has a unique distinguishing feature.
-
Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at U.S. appeals court
Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a U.S. appeals court paused a government commission's import ban on some of the company's popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.
Entertainment
-
Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman
Cher has filed for temporary legal conservatorship of her adult son Elijah Blue Allman, citing his alleged ongoing substance abuse issues.
-
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
-
Taylor Swift helps drive U.K. vinyl sales to highest level since 1990
Vinyl sales have jumped 11.7 per cent so far in 2023 to 5.9 million units, according to preliminary figures released Thursday by the British Phonographic Industry, an association of U.K. record companies and labels.
Business
-
Five things to watch for in Canadian business in 2024
Here are five things to watch in Canadian business in 2024 as households and companies work through what is expected to be a challenging economic environment.
-
More than 117,000 BlendJet portable blenders recalled over fire, laceration risk
BlendJet is recalling 117,286 of its portable blenders in Canada and 4.8 million in the United States over laceration and fire hazards after receiving dozens of injury reports.
-
New weight loss drugs are out of reach for millions of older Americans because Medicare won't pay
New obesity drugs are showing promising results in helping some people shed pounds but the injections will remain out of reach for millions of older Americans because Medicare is forbidden to cover such medications.
Lifestyle
-
Dry January gains momentum in the Maritimes as more products come onboard
Starting 2024 off sober is gaining traction, it aligns with the dry January trend, where individuals abstain from alcohol after the holidays.
-
They eat what? New Year's food traditions around the world
As the new year arrives around the world, special desserts abound, as do long noodles (representing long life), field peas (representing coins), herring (representing abundance) and pigs (representing good luck).
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
Sports
-
Tight-knit Canada set for tough test against hosts Sweden at world juniors
Canada will march into the jam-packed Scandinavium arena -- a building that resembles Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome -- against the tournament hosts Friday night in a marquee Group A matchup. "Skilled, dangerous," Canadian head coach Alan Letang said of Sweden. "Very, very dangerous off the rush."
-
Buffalo Bills' Von Miller calls domestic abuse allegations against him '100 per cent false'
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller on Thursday disputed the allegations that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend, calling them '100 per cent false' and 'blown out of proportion.'
-
NCAA teammates Celebrini, Hutson and Willander chasing same dream at world juniors
Macklin Celebrini is thrilled his college teammates are getting the opportunity. He's also hoping to see them return to the NCAA bitterly disappointed.
Autos
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.