TORONTO -- According to researchers, little information exists on the toll coronavirus is taking on children’s bodies. The Canadian Paediatric Surveillance Program is aiming to help change that.

The Canadian Paediatric Society, in collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Canada, is launching a new study to determine the number of children that are becoming seriously ill as a result of COVID-19.

The CPSP has launched a study that will collect data from 2,800 paediatricians across the country every week.

"Little is known about how COVID-19 affects children, especially those with serious, pre-existing medical conditions,” Dr. Charlotte Moore Hepburn, medical director of the Canadian Paediatric Society, said in a press release. "This critically important data will help us rapidly adjust best practices for paediatric care."

Doctors involved in the study have been asked to report COVID-19 cases among children under the age of 18 that require hospitalization, as well as those involving children that were not hospitalized, but have pre-existing medical conditions.