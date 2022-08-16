New Scottish law makes period products free for all
A law has taken effect in Scotland to ensure period products are available free of charge to anyone who needs them.
The Scottish government said it became the first in the world to legally protect the right to access free period products when its Period Products Act came into force Monday.
Under the new law, schools, colleges and universities as well as local government bodies must make a range of period products such as tampons and sanitary pads available for free in their bathrooms. The Scottish government already invested millions of pounds since 2017 to fund free period products in educational institutions, but the law makes it a legal requirement.
A mobile phone app also helps people find the nearest place -- such as the local library or community center -- where they can pick up period products.
"Providing access to free period products is fundamental to equality and dignity, and removes the financial barriers to accessing them," Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said.
"This is more important than ever at a time when people are making difficult choices due to the cost of living crisis and we never want anyone to be in a position where they cannot access period products," she added.
The bill, which was passed unanimously in 2020, was introduced by Scottish Parliament lawmaker Monica Lennon, who had campaigned against "period poverty" -- when someone who needs sanitary products can't afford them.
"Proud of what we have achieved in Scotland," Lennon tweeted Monday. "We are the first but won't be the last."
The Scottish government said its move was world-leading, with countries including South Korea and New Zealand taking similar approaches.
Last year New Zealand's government said all schools in the country were to offer free period products, as part of a drive to help students from poorer families who were missing school because of period poverty.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet is being accused of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec.
WATCH LIVE | Committee set to hear testimony on alleged political interference in N.S. mass shooting
The House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee is set to meet today to discuss allegations of political interference in the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
Canada's inflation rate slows to 7.6 per cent in July as gas prices fall
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices. The inflation rate hit a nearly 40-year-high of 8.1 per cent in June, but economists were widely expecting inflation to have since slowed.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.
'At the mercy of this whale': B.C. couple had dinghy lifted by humpback during hours-long encounter
A Vancouver couple was in awe and a bit scared during an hours-long encounter with a whale on B.C.'s Central Coast, much of which they captured on video.
Watch this adorable moment paralyzed dog shows a baby how to crawl
A mother from Florida shared an adorable video of her son's interaction with the family's dog.
Minister asks Canadians not to fake travel plans to skip passport application lines
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada Karina Gould is discouraging people from making fake travel plans just to skip the line of those waiting for passports.
Data centres at risk of overheating as heat waves becomes more intense
As heat waves become more common and extreme due to the effects of climate change, the data centres that provide the backbone for the online services the public relies on are at risk of overheating.
Canada
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet is being accused of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec.
-
Canada's inflation rate slows to 7.6 per cent in July as gas prices fall
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices. The inflation rate hit a nearly 40-year-high of 8.1 per cent in June, but economists were widely expecting inflation to have since slowed.
-
Baby rocker, swing recalled over strangulation hazard
Two infant products, manufactured by baby gear company 4moms, are being recalled due to strangulation hazards, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
-
NEW
NEW | Sunken fishing boat off B.C. shifts into deeper water, leaks fuel in key orca habitat
Crews are working to drain fuel from a sunken fish boat in U.S. waters just east of Vancouver Island before it fouls a key feeding ground for endangered southern resident killer whales. An update from the U.S. Coast Guard says the 15-metre Aleutian Isle has shifted since it went down Saturday off Washington state, near San Juan Island, roughly 25 kilometres east of Victoria.
-
Ont. child dies in head-on collision, seven others injured
A seven-year-old child has died following a head-on collision that injured seven others in Amaranth Township on Monday night.
World
-
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.
-
'Nightmare without end': Action needed to address rights abuses against Afghan women and girls, advocate says
The international community needs to step up to hold the Taliban accountable for human rights abuses in Afghanistan, a year after the militant Islamist group took control of the country and limited the rights of women and girls, according to Heather Barr, associate director of the Women's Rights Division of Human Rights Watch.
-
Officials release Beirut gunman after bank drops charges
Lebanon's state prosecutor on Tuesday released a man who took up to 10 people hostage in a bank at gunpoint while demanding funds from his locked savings account.
-
Chinese navy ship docks in Sri Lanka, stokes worry in India
A Chinese navy vessel arrived at a Beijing-built port in southern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, after its port call was earlier delayed due to apparent security concerns raised by India.
-
Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant
The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former U.S. President Donald Trump's estate in Florida, saying the investigation 'implicates highly classified material' and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.
-
Iraq's finance minister resigns over political crisis
Iraq's finance minister resigned Tuesday, two government officials said, over the country's worst political crisis in years involving an influential Shiite cleric and his Iran-aligned rivals.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Committee set to hear testimony on alleged political interference in N.S. mass shooting
The House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee is set to meet today to discuss allegations of political interference in the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
Public hearings in Emergencies Act inquiry to start in September
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests in February will start its public hearings next month.
-
One in four border officers witnessed discrimination by colleagues: internal report
One-quarter of front line employees surveyed at Canada's border agency said they had directly witnessed a colleague discriminate against a traveller in the previous two years.
Health
-
WHO vows nothing 'ridiculous' as public submits ideas to rename monkeypox
Poxy McPoxface, TRUMP-22 or Mpox: these some of the ideas sent in by the public to the World Health Organization as it seeks a new name for monkeypox.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More people have died of illicit drug overdose in the first half of 2022 than in any other year in B.C.
A just-released report from British Columbia's coroners shows that more people have died from illicit drug overdose in the first six months of 2022 than in any other year in the province.
-
First lady Dr. Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
First lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, her spokesperson said Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. Air Force tests nuclear-capable long-range missile
The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday tested an unarmed nuclear-capable long-range missile, according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.
-
Backing up Ukraine's history: App creates 3D models of important cultural heritage
Volunteers armed with smartphones are using a 3D-modelling app to preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage one snap at a time.
-
Testosterone promotes both aggression and 'cuddling' in gerbils, study finds
A recent study on rodents has found testosterone, despite being commonly associated with aggression, can also foster friendly behaviours in males.
Entertainment
-
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator's report was made public Monday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office along with numerous reports from the FBI on the revolver and ammunition that were collected following the shooting.
-
Ezra Miller seeks treatment for 'mental health issues'
After a string of arrests and erratic behaviour that spanned Hawaii to Vermont, 'Flash' actor Ezra Miller said they have begun treatment for 'complex mental health issues.'
-
Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid less than Chris Pratt for 'Jurassic World' films
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard said she was paid 'so much less' than her co-star Chris Pratt for their work in the 'Jurassic World' films.
Business
-
OPINION
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts up 1.1 per cent in July
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in July edged higher compared with June despite a slowdown in urban starts.
-
Baby rocker, swing recalled over strangulation hazard
Two infant products, manufactured by baby gear company 4moms, are being recalled due to strangulation hazards, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Norway group wants to erect statue of euthanized walrus
A private fundraising campaign is underway in Norway to erect a statue of a walrus that drew crowds of spectators but was euthanized Sunday after authorities concluded the massive marine mammal posed a risk to humans.
-
Ottawa family adopts two beagles from among 4,000 destined for drug experiments
An Ottawa family has adopted two beagles that were among thousands freed from a facility in Virginia that was breeding them so they could be sold for drug experiments.
-
5 ways being single can cost you more
Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.
Sports
-
Flames forward Huberdeau pledges to donate brain to science to help military veterans
Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau is pledging to donate his brain for research into brain injuries in soldiers.
-
Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis
Montreal's Eugenie Bouchard returns to the hardcourt this week following a 17-month layoff. The former fifth ranked player in the world is taking part in the Odlum Brown Vancouver Open WTA 125 event.
-
Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension
Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test.
Autos
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
Germany: 1 dead after self-driving BMW veers into traffic
A test car with autonomous steering capability veered into oncoming traffic in Germany, killing one person and seriously injuring nine others, police said Tuesday.
-
Kia/Hyundai seat belt pretensioners under investigation
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation has opened a query into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode.