    New Hampshire resident dies after testing positive for mosquito-borne encephalitis virus

    Biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City on Aug. 26, 2019. (Rick Bowmer / AP Photo) Biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City on Aug. 26, 2019. (Rick Bowmer / AP Photo)
    A New Hampshire resident who tested positive for the mosquito-borne infection eastern equine encephalitis virus has died, health authorities in the state said.

    The Hampstead resident's infection was the first in the state in a decade, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday. The resident, whom the department only identified as an adult, had been hospitalized due to severe central nervous system symptoms, the department said.

    About a third of people who develop encephalitis from the virus die from the infections, and survivors can suffer lifelong mental and physical disabilities. There is no vaccine or antiviral treatment available for infections, which can cause flu-like symptoms and lead to severe neurological disease along with inflammation of the brain and membranes around the spinal cord.

    "When it does cause an infection, it is very, very severe. Although it's a very rare infection, we have no treatment for it," said Dr. Richard Ellison, immunologist and infectious disease specialist at University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center. "Once someone gets it, it's just -- all we can do is provide supportive care, and it can kill people."

    There are typically about 11 human cases of eastern equine encephalitis in the U.S. per year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two of the three people infected in New Hampshire in 2014 died.

    The health department said the virus has also been detected in one horse and several mosquito batches in New Hampshire this summer, and people in Massachusetts and Vermont also have been infected. Mosquitoes that carry the virus can sometimes be found in areas that used to be swamp land that has been converted but where they can still find habitat, Ellison said.

    Public health authorities in states where mosquito-borne infections happen encourage people to take precautions, preventing mosquito bites by using repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants and avoiding outdoor activity in the early morning and evening when mosquitoes are most active. Removing any standing water where mosquitoes breed also is important.

    "We believe there is an elevated risk for EEEV infections this year in New England given the positive mosquito samples identified. The risk will continue into the fall until there is a hard frost that kills the mosquitos. Everybody should take steps to prevent mosquito bites when they are outdoors," said New Hampshire epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.

    In Massachusetts, several towns have urged people to avoid going outdoors at night this summer because of concerns over this virus, one of several diseases mosquitoes can spread to humans. Massachusetts authorities planned to begin spraying Tuesday in some communities to prevent the spread.

