New drug to treat postpartum depression in U.S. also needed in Canada 'ASAP': doctor
The approval of a fast-acting, short-term medication in the United States to treat postpartum depression has Canadian maternal health experts and advocates hoping people north of the border will soon have access to the same treatment.
Zuranolone is the first oral drug specifically designed for severe depression after childbirth, with relief that starts on Day 3 of a two-week regimen, according to clinical trial results. Standard antidepressants can take up to three months to show mood improvement in women whose symptoms may include thoughts of harming themselves or their baby.
Drug manufacturers Biogen and Sage Therapeutics received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the novel medication, marketed under the brand name Zurzuvae, earlier this month.
A spokeswoman for Biogen said the companies are focusing on making the pill commercially available in the U.S. later this year and have not filed an application seeking approval from Health Canada.
However, "Biogen continues to explore opportunities to bring Zurzuvae to patients outside the U.S.," she said in an emailed response.
Maternal health and mortality related to childbirth have slowly gainedmore attention in recent years. But gaps remain in supporting people trying to cope with the deep despair of postpartum depression, believed to be partly linked to hormonal changes that trigger an emotional response far beyond the "baby blues," for which medical treatment is not needed.
Currently only one drug, launched in 2019 by Sage, targets postpartum depression. Zulresso is approved in the U.S. and given intravenously in a medical facility for 60 hours, at a cost of US$34,000.
A price for zuranolone has not yet been set, the Biogen spokeswoman said.
The drug was approved after the results of a randomized controlled clinical trial of nearly 200 people with severe postpartum depression showed significant improvement in symptoms such as suicidal ideation, anxiety and insomnia.
Participants in the study, published last month in the American Journal of Psychiatry, were given 50 milligrams per day of zuranolone or a placebo pill for two weeks.
"Treatment with zuranolone compared with placebo resulted in statistically significant improvement in depressive symptoms at Day 15," says the study, which involved multiple sites and was led by a behavioural scientist at the New York-based Feinstein Institutes of Medical Research.
Improvement in symptoms lasted for 45 days after the first dose, the study says. An earlier trial, published in JAMA Psychiatry in 2021, showed that a 30-milligram dose of zuranolone also alleviated symptoms through the same period.
A 2019 Statistics Canada report on maternal mental health said almost one-quarter of people who gave birth between January and June 2018 had feelings consistent with either postpartum depression or an anxiety disorder. The proportion of respondents reporting those conditions varied across provinces, ranging from 16 per cent in Saskatchewan to 31 per cent in Nova Scotia.
The findings were based on a survey in collaboration with Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada, and participants were surveyed five to 13 months after giving birth.
Postpartum depression has been treated with antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors such as Prozac, but they're slow to act and are often taken indefinitely.
Zuranolone is believed to target the brain's GABA receptors, which are part of a major signalling pathway responsible for stress and mood regulation. In doing so, it compensates for reduced levels of a naturally occurring neurosteroid that protects the brains of pregnant people and their fetuses from stress during pregnancy.
Carole Dagher said she could not leave the house for months after the birth of her daughter in 2010 as she became consumed with thoughts of being an "incompetent mother" and repeatedly considered suicide while trying to bond with her baby.
Carole Dagher, shown in this handout image, suffered from debilitating postpartum depression and is hoping a new fast-acting drug that's expected to be available in the United States by the end of the year will also be approved in Canada. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)
"I just felt completely isolated, even though I had my mom and my sisters coming to help," said the Toronto lawyer, who was also overwhelmed by the guilt of not being able to breastfeed.
After her husband insisted she see their family doctor, Dagher was referred urgently to a mental health clinician at Mount Sinai Hospital, where she'd given birth.
However, she was reluctant to try antidepressants because she feared "poisoning" her baby with her pumped breast milk. Her only other option was being admitted to hospital right away, something she also resisted as she worried about abandoning her daughter at home.
"I tried multiple antidepressants until I found one that somewhat worked for me," Dagher said of the frustrating, months-long process while she also saw a psychiatrist.
She's hoping that if the drug makers file an application to Health Canada, it will quickly be approved so women and their families do not have to suffer for so long.
Those who are most at risk of postpartum depression have a history of mental illness.
Dagher was born in Lebanon in 1977, soon after the start of a civil war that had her family living in a bomb shelter for seven years. They moved to Canada when she was 13.
She said much of the trauma she endured as a child resurfaced after her daughter was born, contributing to the postpartum depression that she also experienced following the birth of a second daughter in 2014, though by then she'd accepted that medication would be a "lifesaver."
Dr. Diane Francoeur, CEO of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada, said zuranolone will give some assurance to women who may fear prolonged use of existing antidepressants, but any drug should be used in combination with psychotherapy for severe postpartum depression.
"I think that we need to be really aware that depression could kill women. So, to have a new drug, it's a celebration, especially if it really does act on Day 3," she said.
"There's a cost on the baby's development, so we have to make sure that it's going to be available in Canada ASAP, we hope."
Daisy Singla, a clinical psychologist and associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Toronto, said that while the breakthrough drug seems promising, "talk therapy" is a proven part of treatment for postpartum depression.
However, most therapy is inaccessible because of the high cost and the long wait times, said Singla, also a senior scientist at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto.
Singla is leading a U.S.-funded study of more than 1,200 patients from Toronto, Chicago and Chapel Hill, N.C., to compare how they fare from getting counselling from lay people, as well as nurses, midwives and doulas, compared to mental health specialists.
Patients get one-hour sessions for eight weeks and some are also on medication for severe postpartum depression and may have already seen a psychotherapist, Singla said.
Some of those providingtherapy are referred by community groups and chosen for skills including empathy and collaboration before they get three to five days of training to help patients learn new coping skills. Sessions are supervised by a specialist.
The trial, which began in early 2020, is also comparing online appointments versus in-person therapy for those who may face challenges with child care or transportation.
It includes women who are still pregnant because postpartum depression can start before someone gives birth.
--------
If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.
Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)
Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)
Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)
Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)
If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.
--------
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2023.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
N.W.T. officials order phased evacuation of Yellowknife as wildfire approaches city
Officials in the Northwest Territories have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
Is it sexual assault to secretly record intimate encounter? Ottawa case sparks debate
Secretly filming and sharing footage of consensual sex constitutes a sexual assault, according to an Ottawa judge's recent ruling, sparking a debate over how courts view consent in cases involving technology.
Why gas prices are so high and what to expect in the fall
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
Britney Spears' husband files for divorce, source tells AP
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after they were married, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday.
Tourism industry expecting hit after China leaves Canada off approved travel list
Canada has been left off China’s approved list of international destinations for tour groups, in an apparent political boycott.
Hawaii vowing to protect Maui landowners from pressure to sell after wildfires
Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being 'victimized' by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from a deadly wildfire that incinerated a historic island community, as schools began reopening.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
An evacuation order in Yellowknife, the rate of COVID infection among Canadians, an important war memorial vandalized and incoming reaction to the 'Freedom Convoy' commission's findings. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Months after Johnston left for short-lived rapporteur role, feds mum on finding new debates commissioner
Five months after the federal government pulled David Johnston out of his role as Canada's first-ever federal leaders' debates commissioner to take on what became his short stint as foreign interference special rapporteur, his old job remains vacant, with the Liberals tight-lipped on the process to find his replacement.
Canada
-
Ontario launches review of supervised consumption centres after deadly shooting near Toronto site
The province’s ministry of health has launched a “critical incident review” of supervised consumption centres in Ontario following the death of a woman struck by a stray bullet near a Toronto site in the city’s east end last month.
-
N.W.T. officials order phased evacuation of Yellowknife as wildfire approaches city
Officials in the Northwest Territories have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.
-
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
-
Is it sexual assault to secretly record intimate encounter? Ottawa case sparks debate
Secretly filming and sharing footage of consensual sex constitutes a sexual assault, according to an Ottawa judge's recent ruling, sparking a debate over how courts view consent in cases involving technology.
-
Here’s what wildfires in the Northwest Territories look like from outer space
NASA has released new photos taken from space showing thick columns of smoke billowing from the numerous large wildfires fires across the Northwest Territories
-
3rd suspect, getaway vehicle involved in June killing of B.C. Sikh leader, police say
Homicide investigators say a third suspect was involved in the slaying of a Sikh leader outside a Surrey gurdwara in June.
World
-
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
A police raid that drew national attention to a small Kansas newspaper over threats to press freedoms wasn't supported by evidence, a prosecutor said Wednesday, as the paper's staff scrambled to print its first edition since their cellphones and computers were seized.
-
Hawaii vowing to protect Maui landowners from pressure to sell after wildfires
Hawaii's governor vowed to protect local landowners from being 'victimized' by opportunistic buyers when Maui rebuilds from a deadly wildfire that incinerated a historic island community, as schools began reopening.
-
Haiti gang leader vows to fight any foreign armed force if it commits abuses
An ex-police officer considered by many to be Haiti's most powerful gang leader warned Wednesday that he would fight any international armed force deployed to the Caribbean country if it committed any abuses.
-
Sweden raises its terror threat level to 2nd-highest following recent Quran burnings
Sweden on Thursday raised its terrorism alert level one notch to the second-highest setting, following recent Quran burnings in the Scandinavian country by a handful of anti-Islam activists, which sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.
-
Russia fines Google US$32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine
A Russian court on Thursday imposed a 3-million-ruble (US$32,000) fine on Google for failing to delete allegedly false information about the conflict in Ukraine.
-
Renowned British talk show host Michael Parkinson dies at age 88
Michael Parkinson, the renowned British broadcaster who interviewed some of the world's most famous celebrities of the 20th century from Muhammad Ali to Miss Piggy, has died. He was 88.
Politics
-
Months after Johnston left for short-lived rapporteur role, feds mum on finding new debates commissioner
Five months after the federal government pulled David Johnston out of his role as Canada's first-ever federal leaders' debates commissioner to take on what became his short stint as foreign interference special rapporteur, his old job remains vacant, with the Liberals tight-lipped on the process to find his replacement.
-
Trudeau gov't to respond to 'Freedom Convoy' commission findings; here's a refresher on the recommendations
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to respond to the Emergencies Act commission's recommendations in six months. That deadline is Friday, so here's a refresher on commissioner Rouleau's calls for change.
-
Housing crisis: Feds stick by immigration plan, rethink international student flows
Academics, commercial banks and policy thinkers have all been warning the federal government that the pace of population growth, facilitated by immigration, is making the housing crisis worse. But the Liberals are doubling down on their commitment to bring more people into the country, arguing that Canada needs high immigration to support the economy and build the homes it desperately needs.
Health
-
New drug to treat postpartum depression in U.S. also needed in Canada 'ASAP': doctor
The approval of a fast-acting, short-term medication in the United States to treat postpartum depression has Canadian maternal health experts and advocates hoping people north of the border will soon have access to the same treatment.
-
75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, study finds
A recent study finds that 75 per cent of the Canadian population had detectable antibodies from COVID-19 through infections by March 2023.
-
Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say
A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
‘A real stroke of genius.’ How Apple’s iMac G3 became an object of desire
The iMac G3 was arguably the first fashionable computer, becoming a late ’90s and Y2K staple, with around 6.5 million units sold before it was retired in 2003.
-
Netflix launches gaming test for televisions and computers in Canada
Netflix says it has begun an experiment allowing some Canadians to play its games on their televisions and computers.
-
AI fears overblown? Theoretical physicist calls chatbots 'glorified tape recorders'
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
Entertainment
-
Britney Spears' husband files for divorce, source tells AP
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after they were married, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday.
-
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
Jerry Moss, a music industry giant who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert and rose from a Los Angeles garage to the heights of success with hits by Alpert, the Police, the Carpenters and hundreds of other performers, has died at age 88.
-
Florida art museum sues former director over forged Basquiat paintings scheme
A central Florida art museum which was raided last year by the FBI over an exhibit of what turned out to be forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings has sued its former executive director and others, claiming they were part of a scheme to profit from the eventual sale of the fake artwork.
Business
-
Why gas prices are so high and what to expect in the fall
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
-
Tourism industry expecting hit after China leaves Canada off approved travel list
Canada has been left off China’s approved list of international destinations for tour groups, in an apparent political boycott.
-
U.S. jobless claims applications fall as labour market continues to show resiliency
The U.S. labour market continues to flex its muscle as applications for jobless claims fell again last week and remain at healthy levels in the face of high interest rates and inflation.
Lifestyle
-
10 years ago, an Ontario doctor operated on a little girl's brain. Now, she works alongside him
A neurosurgeon who performed life-saving brain surgery on a 10-year-old patient a decade ago said it’s surreal to work alongside her in his lab this summer.
-
This U.S. woman got stranded in Costa Rica, so she opened a luxury hotel
After getting stuck in the coastal town of Nosara, Costa Rica, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Stefanie Tannenbaum, from the U.S., felt so at home that she decided to stay for good. Now, nearly four years later, she owns a sustainable boutique hotel.
-
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
Sports
-
U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
U.S. women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
-
Dominican investigation of Rays' Wander Franco is being led by gender violence and minors division
A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic says the investigation into Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco's alleged relationship with a minor is being handled by a division specializing in minors and gender violence in the province of Peravia.
-
'What a special place to be in.' Triathletes swim in the Seine ahead of Paris Olympics
The world's top female triathletes rushed forward into the Seine on Thursday as the famous river's improved water quality allowed a race to take place in a key test event ahead of next year's Paris Olympics.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Tesla wins the EV charge plug format war
Edmunds' experts break down what electronic vehicle owners need to know about the format changes.
-
Hyundai recalls more than 11,000 vehicles in Canada over fire risk
Hyundai has announced a recall of 11,120 newer model vehicles in Canada and 52,008 in the U.S. due to a fire risk.
-
Toyota recalls thousands of Tundra vehicles in Canada, U.S. due to issue with plastic fuel tube
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.