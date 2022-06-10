New Canadian regulations would put warning on each cigarette, not just packaging

Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.

Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett says the measure is meant to reach more people, including youth who often share cigarettes and don't encounter the packaging.

Bennett also revealed expanded warnings for cigarette packages that include a longer list of smoking's health effects.

Canada has required the photos since the turn of the millennium, but the images haven't been updated in a decade.

More coming.