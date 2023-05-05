New Australian study finds no legal or scientific support for corporal punishment, recommends banning the practice
A new study analyzing Australian law and the evidence against corporal punishment for children is making the case that Australia should reform its laws surrounding whether or not a guardian is allowed to strike a child as part of punishment — a controversial aspect of childrearing that is also still legal in Canada.
The study, published Tuesday in the Australian and New Zealand Journal of Public Health, reviewed a wide base of studies surrounding the impact of corporal punishment on a child’s development and wellbeing, and found the vast majority of studies concluded corporal punishment was associated with negative outcomes for children.
These included reducing trust in others, causing lower self-esteem, contributing to mental health difficulties and increasing the risk of substance abuse and violence later on in a child’s life.
One meta-analysis reviewing 75 studies across 13 countries only found one in which spanking was not associated with a negative outcome.
“The evidence clearly shows that corporal punishment has no benefits to children, and its detrimental effects are wide reaching,” researchers wrote in the study. “Children who experience corporal punishment are at greater risk for later violence in intimate relationships as adults and using corporal punishment with their own children, contributing to intergenerational transmission of violence within families.”
In Australia, corporal punishment is still legal in all eight states and territories. In some states it is specified that “reasonable” physical force may be applied to a child for the purpose of punishment only by a parent or “a person acting for a parent of the child.”
Canada’s rules surrounding corporal punishment provide some structure but stop short of outlawing it — something which has been hotly debated in the country for years.
Section 43 of the Criminal Code allows parents/caregivers, as well as schoolteachers, to use corrective force on a child. A 2004 Supreme Court challenge found it was constitutional, but specified force had to be minor enough to be considered “transitory and trifling,” with no blows to the head permitted and no use of objects such as belts or rulers to strike a child.
Australia’s legal framework for corporal punishment has “remained essentially unchanged since British colonisation and the adoption of English law in the early and mid-19th century,” according to the authors of this new study, who are part of a group of researchers from a range of Australian universities and research labs called the Parenting and Family Research Alliance.
They argue in this new research the legal underpinning surrounding corporal punishment in Australia is outdated and needs to change.
IT DOESN’T WORK AND HAS NEGATIVE OUTCOMES
Researchers first noted when reviewing the scientific evidence surrounding corporal punishment, very few studies find that it works.
Some studies found that spanking or other forms of corporal punishment were effective in providing an immediate change in a child’s behaviour, but were not effective in the long-term.
Corporal punishment also interferes with a child’s ability to develop their own instinctual understanding of right and wrong, according to some studies. One study referenced in the new research found that the use of corporal punishment was associated with “lower levels of moral internalization” — meaning children were less able to make a moral view a part of their personality and internal thought process.
And while the evidence on whether or not corporal punishment provides the desired outcome — changing a child’s behaviour in the future — is weak, the evidence that corporal punishment has lasting negative impacts on children into adulthood is overwhelming, researchers found.
It was associated with poor outcomes in adulthood in terms of substance abuse, relationships and poverty, and was associated with poor outcomes in terms of a child’s relationship with their parents.
Some studies even showed corporal punishment can impact the structures of the brain, with some research showing exposure to physical and emotional abuse is associated with reductions in brain volume in both the cortex and the subcortex.
IT’S INCONSISTENT WITH INTERNATIONAL LAW
The other factor in determining whether corporal punishment should be outlawed or not is the question of whether children deserve the same human rights applied to any other group of people.
If it isn’t right for someone to strike their romantic partner, why is it permitted to strike a child, who has even less ability to defend themselves? This is the question that researchers aimed to answer by looking at the legal precedent established internationally.
In 1989, the United Nations released the Convention on the Rights of the Child, a treaty which aimed to set universal standards for basic human rights for children, including rights that pertain to the specifics of being under the age of 18.
Part of this convention included a call for nations to outlaw corporal punishment, something that had only been outlawed by a handful of countries at that point, starting with Sweden in 1979.
As of 2022, 65 countries or territories had prohibited all corporal punishment of children, including within the home.
Researchers noted some governments argue allowing parents to use “reasonably” levels of force in the punishment of children doesn’t violate the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
However, they quoted the Committee on the Rights of the Child, the elected body responsible for interpreting the Convention, as having established that “all forms of physical or mental violence does not leave room for any level of legalized violence against children.”
Both Australia and Canada have signed on as parties to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.
“As a technical matter of law, Australia is not required to enact legal change simply as a consequence of treaty ratification, and further complications are presented by our federated nation structure, whereby corporal punishment laws are within the power of the states and territories,” researchers wrote. “Nevertheless, Australia is able to take available steps to abolish corporal punishment, and its failure to do so has prompted severe rebukes from the international community.”
The question of outlawing corporal punishment can be a complex one because of several competing interests, researchers noted, such as governments being concerned about intruding too far on parental rights, as parenting is believed by many to be a private role.
“The ‘parental rights’ argument is in contrast to the ‘child rights’ argument that use of corporal punishment is a violation of children’s human rights to live a life free from violence both inside and outside the home,” researchers wrote.
Other arguments against banning corporal punishment outright are that different parents have different cultural and religious practices, and that a ban would be challenging to uphold and could waste police time.
Researchers highlighted New Zealand as an important comparison to Australia due to the close physical and cultural ties between the two neighbouring countries. New Zealand outlawed corporal punishment in 2007 following a government-funded positive parenting campaign which emphasized alternatives to corporal punishment.
The study pointed out New Zealand did not see an increase in problems such as higher delinquency rates among children, which was one of the concerns of those who opposed the outlawing of corporal punishment. There also was not a significant uptick in physical assaults on children following the legislative change, and surveys showed that attitudes towards corporal punishment shifted even faster after it was banned, with only 19 per cent of parents saying corporal punishment was okay in 2018 compared to 87 per cent in 1993.
The popularity of corporal punishment is fading fast in Canada as well.
A February survey of 1,000 Canadians conducted by Research Co. found just over half of respondents believe legislation allowing parents to use “reasonable force” on their children should be abolished.
Quebec respondents voiced the highest support for outlawing corporal punishment, at 61 per cent, and younger Canadians were also more likely to support outlawing it.
Only 30 per cent of respondents said they had never been physically disciplined as a child.
In a May 2022 release by the United Nations concerning Canada’s progress towards implementing the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Canadian representative to the committee stated that the question of repealing Section 43 was “controversial,” adding the 2004 Supreme Court ruling had set up guidelines by prohibiting “severe” corporal punishment and banning the use of physical punishment in schools.
RECOMMENDING CHANGE
Although the prevalence of corporal punishment in Australia is going down, it’s still a very real part of many families’ lives, the study noted.
Researchers referenced a study published in 2021 which found 61 per cent of Australian youth aged 16-24 had reported experiencing corporal punishment four or more times in childhood. It also found the attitudes towards corporal punishment have been shifting over time, with the younger respondents more likely to say it was unacceptable than the older respondents.
“Although emerging evidence suggests there is lessening support for corporal punishment in Australia, we do not need to wait for changes in attitudes to occur,” researchers wrote in the study.
They recommend Australia enact legal reform in each state to outlaw corporal punishment, increase access to parenting supports and education on alternatives to corporal punishment and create a public health educational campaign, among other steps.
“Whether taking an evidence-based approach (i.e., considering adverse impacts) or a child-rights perspective (i.e., asserting that children deserve the same right to be free from violence as afforded to adults), continuing to allow corporal punishment of children by their parents and carers is antithetical to the wellbeing of children in Australia,” researchers concluded.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | COVID-19 is no longer global health emergency: World Health Organization
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures
Since March, three regional banks have failed -- Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. If the recent bank collapses have you worried about the safety of your money, here's what you need to know.
Drayton Valley, Alta. residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A reception centre has been set up in Edmonton for thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area who were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.
BREAKING | Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
A gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in a series of villages in Serbia, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.
Lizzo postpones Montreal show due to health, vows she'll 'make it up to you'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
'We are in a crisis': Red Dress Day honoured as leaders say more work to be done
The head of the Native Women's Association of Canada says it's clear there's an ongoing emergency nearly four years after the final report into missing and murdered Indigenous woman and girls was released.
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
Liberals 'too woke?' No, it's time for Poilievre to 'wake up,' Trudeau tells party convention
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet and mingle with members, before delivering a partisan rallying speech to the party faithful about the progress made and work left to do, while taking aim at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
Canada
-
Drayton Valley, Alta. residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A reception centre has been set up in Edmonton for thousands of people in Drayton Valley and the surrounding area who were told to get out of town late Thursday night because of an out-of-control wildfire.
-
'There was so much destruction': Canadian recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting
A Canadian living in Khartoum recounts how he escaped from Sudan amid fighting between Sudan’s military and the Rapid Support Force.
-
'Canada in my blood': Charles' coronation follows half century of Canadian visits
Last year, while still Prince of Wales, King Charles III opened a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government in Rwanda's capital of Kigali and pitched Canada as an example for the world to follow.
-
Canadian Indigenous leaders, Governor General meet with King Charles
King Charles met with Canadian Indigenous leaders and Governor General Mary Simon at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, ahead of the coronation Saturday.
-
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
-
B.C. flooding, mudslides prompt evacuation orders, highway closures in the Interior
The first spell of summer-like weather in British Columbia has accelerated mountain snowmelt, causing flooding and mudslides that have prompted evacuation orders and highway closures in the province's southern Interior.
World
-
U.K. Conservatives take battering in key local elections
Britain's Conservative Party endured big losses in early results from local elections being viewed as a test of support for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government as a national election approaches. The opposition Labour Party and Liberal Democrats made significant gains.
-
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for the May 5 holiday that is barely celebrated south of the border.
-
Strong earthquake hits Japan, killing one, injuring 13
A strong, shallow earthquake hit central Japan on Friday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others, but no tsunami warning was issued.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect arrested in Serbia's second mass shooting in 2 days
A gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in a series of villages in Serbia, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt.
-
Turkiye's Erdogan faces tough election amid quake, inflation
Early in his political career, a devastating earthquake and economic troubles helped propel Recep Tayyip Erdogan to power in Turkiye. Two decades later, similar circumstances are putting his leadership at risk.
-
Key dates in the career of Turkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who earlier this year marked 20 years in power -- first as prime minister and later as president -- is seeking a third consecutive presidential term in elections on May 14.
Politics
-
Liberals 'too woke?' No, it's time for Poilievre to 'wake up,' Trudeau tells party convention
The Liberal Party of Canada kicked off its three-day policy convention in the nation's capital on Thursday, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet and mingle with members, before delivering a partisan rallying speech to the party faithful about the progress made and work left to do, while taking aim at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
-
Joly weighs Chinese retaliation over expelling diplomat who CSIS says targeted MP
The Liberal government is summoning China's ambassador over allegations by Canada's spy agency that a Chinese diplomat in Toronto was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his family.
-
Senior UN officials seek Canadian cash to help stem gender-based violence abroad
A United Nations initiative aimed at eliminating gender-based violence is asking Canada to put up cash to help stem a backsliding in women's rights, even though the Liberals are cutting back on foreign aid.
Health
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 is no longer global health emergency: World Health Organization
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
-
New Australian study finds no legal or scientific support for corporal punishment, recommends banning the practice
A new Australian meta-analysis of studies on corporal punishment’s impact on a child’s development and wellbeing concluded corporal punishment was associated with negative outcomes for children.
-
Water beads can be fatal for children: Health Canada
Health Canada warns parents and caregivers about the risks of water beads, saying swallowing this tiny bead can be fatal to young children.
Sci-Tech
-
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
-
Ban social media for kids? Fed-up parents in Senate say yes
Legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate aims to prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and would require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account.
Entertainment
-
Lizzo postpones Montreal show due to health, vows she'll 'make it up to you'
Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform.
-
'The ship sank all over again': Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon Lightfoot
As word got out of Lightfoot's death Monday, relatives of the ship's crew began reaching out by phone and social media to share stories of the singer-songwriter, whom many referred to as an honorary family member.
-
Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye
It's been nearly seven months since Adidas split with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and boxes of his popular Yeezy shoes are still piled up in warehouses.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Statistics Canada says economy added 41,000 jobs in April, unemployment rate 5 per cent
Employment in Canada rose by 41,000 jobs last month, with all the gains made in part-time work.
-
U.S. adds a strong 253,000 jobs despite Fed's rate hikes
America's employers added a robust 253,000 jobs in April, evidence of a labour market that still shows surprising strength despite rising interest rates, chronically high inflation and a banking crisis that could weaken the economy.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street bounces ahead of U.S. jobs report
Wall Street climbed Friday ahead of new data on U.S. jobs after a rough week for banks that have been caught up in the Fed's fight against inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for the May 5 holiday that is barely celebrated south of the border.
-
Yeezy shoes still stuck in limbo after Adidas split with Ye
It's been nearly seven months since Adidas split with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and boxes of his popular Yeezy shoes are still piled up in warehouses.
-
To a select group, King Charles III is simply 'Grandpa Wales'
Now nine years old, Prince George is third in line to the throne and will make history on Saturday when he is a Page of Honour. He will be the youngest of the four pages who will help carry the King's robes.
Sports
-
Bucks fire Mike Budenholzer as coach after early playoff exit
The Milwaukee Bucks have fired coach Mike Budenholzer just over a week after their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat spoiled a season in which they owned the NBA's best record.
-
Panthers beat Leafs 3-2 in Game 2
The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to show their teeth if they hope to even their series against the Florida Panthers tonight.
-
Toronto man shows up to every Maple Leafs game in opponent's jersey
A father and daughter are trolling the Toronto Maple Leafs by showing up to games in their opponents' jerseys.
Autos
-
U.S. probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV
U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December.
-
'Mind the gap,' King Charles to remind train travellers during coronation weekend
Passengers travelling on British trains during the weekend of King Charles' coronation will hear a special message recorded by the monarch himself, including a reminder to "mind the gap," officials said on Friday.
-
BMW warns U.S. customers not to drive older models with Takata air bag inflators
BMW is warning the owners of about 90,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them due to an increasing threat that the air bags might explode in a crash.