

CTVNews.ca Staff





Angry Cape Bretoners took to the streets of Sydney, N.S. to protest a pair of controversial decisions from the provincial government.

Protesters at a planned Wednesday afternoon rally about the Nova Scotia government’s use of federal equalization payments had something else to complain about after Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil on Monday announced the closure of two hospitals in Cape Breton, with the expansion of two others.

"It's affecting everyone in the whole area,” Brad Nicholson, who attended the rally, told CTV Atlantic. “Cape Bretoners (have) got to stand up for the stuff that we really, really need."

While McNeil has faced stern criticism from Cape Bretoners since announcing the hospital plan, he continues to defend the decision.

"They know the status quo was not acceptable,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “When you have two emergency rooms, one closed for 6,000 hours and the other closed for 4,000 hours, and you can't staff them, they know that we have to do something.”

McNeil says his government’s plan is designed to improve facilities on the island and at the same time attract more doctors to the region, a problem Cape Breton has dealt with for years.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald