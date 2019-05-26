

Jonathan Forani, with a report from CTV Atlantic's Jessica Ng





When a New Brunswick woman was mailed the confidential medical documents of four strangers earlier this month, it wasn’t the first time the provincial health authority Horizon Health had allegedly done so.

A New Brunswick man says he received a stranger’s autopsy report in the mail last month.

“I think they should be more careful,” Gary Smith told CTV Atlantic. He was expecting surgery records from a 2018 procedure at the Moncton Hospital.

Earlier this month, Nackawic resident Jeannine Godin was stunned to find the confidential records of four separate woman in a courier package addressed to her. In a statement to CTV Atlantic, Horizon Health said they were investigating the privacy breach and that the letters were returned intact, unopened and that no personal medical information was shared.

After reportedly getting a stranger’s autopsy report in the mail, Smith says he mailed them back to the Moncton Hospital. Horizon Health told CTV Atlantic that they have not received the documents and are unable to probe the incident further.

“We have reviewed the alleged incident internally, however, we have been unable to investigate fully as the documents Mr. Smith alleges he received, have not been returned to Horizon,” said Margaret Melanson, Horizon Health’s vice president of quality and patient-centred care, in a statement.

Smith received his own records in a separate delivery, but the incident earlier this month left Godin disturbed.

“I feel like I’ve been violated,” she said last week. “Who’s to say my stuff didn’t get sent somewhere else at some time?”