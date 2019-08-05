Since spinal meningitis left Floyd Alexander completely deaf and blind as a teen, he has felt confined to his thoughts.

"I'm trapped in my mind," he told CTV News. "It's very depressing. It's hard to face this world being able to see and hear, but when you're deaf-blind it's even harder."

Alexander has had to rely on others, from early days of developing a "tap twice for yes, once for no" system with his parents, to today where he uses the services of "intervenors" -- professionally trained translators who use a variety of touch-languages, including American Sign Language, to help the deaf and blind navigate daily life.

"They are my eyes and ears," he said. "I make my own decisions, but they guide me."

Alexander communicates through intervenor Melanie Banfield, who writes letters and words with her finger into the palm of his hand -- a form of communication called PRINT on PALM.

In most provinces people must hire these professional intervenors -- for doctor visits, meetings, even grocery shopping -- at a cost of about $90 an hour. Ontario is the only province that covers these services and is considered to have the best program in the country, covering up to 24 hours a week. Now advocates say equal services should be available to the deaf-blind across Canada, of which there are an estimated 360,000, most of them outside Ontario.

"We need to fill that gap. We need to make sure that people across Canada have the services like we have in Ontario and that they're not living in isolation," said Sherry Grabowski, executive director with CNIB Deafblind Community Services. Many deaf-blind people who have no family or other social connection will stay in their homes because it is a "safe place," often foregoing necessities such as groceries and medical appointments, said Grabowski. CNIB and its partners are going province-to-province to assess the need for deaf-blind support and will present governments with business plans to fund and provide intervenors as an essential service.

"Without the services of an intervenor, they can't access community resources," she said. CNIB has even worked with clients who have relocated to Ontario from B.C. to access better services. "That's not fair. That's where their family lives. They have a right to live in the community with their family."

Intervenors are not caregivers, but they assist their clients with essential communication. Their work is based on the philosophy of "Do with, nor for."

For Alexander, who users intervenors (or "IV services") to perform daily tasks like grocery shopping, paying his bills and even going to the gym, the services are essential.

"Without IV services, it's very difficult because I wouldn't be able to do as much as I can," he said. "A lot of people don't know how to deal with me so they don't try. But with IV services, because I'm able to speak and they give me the communication, people understand me and they try more with me."

Intervenors have also been essential for 41-year-old Anthony Cipparone, who has low vision and hearing loss and has had the assistance of part-time intervenors since he was 16. While he can do much on his own, and has even mastered Toronto's subway system, he needs help with many other tasks. He has an intervenor every Friday who takes him shopping, to the bank and on errands. Sometimes they just sit and chat.

"They really help me with my independence," he said through a translator.

In Alberta, 34-year-old Merico Tesolin is progressively losing his eyesight. He was born deaf and later diagnosed with Usher Syndrome, which causes eye disease. A pilot program in the province that has been offering 20 hours per week of intervenor services is approaching its end. Tesolin is considering a move to Ontario away from his friends, family and the life he has built.

"Without intervening … my life will be terrible," he said through a translator. "All of my freedom, my independence, my ability to participate in the world is cut off and I go back to a world of isolation. To be quite honest, that's a very frightening thought."

Intervenors are a way out of isolation and fear. While Alexander he has felt trapped in his own mind as a result of losing his hearing and vision, with the help of intervenors, he has been able to fulfill some dreams -- including skydiving. He jumped out a plane a few months ago.

"Every step of the way she was there," he said of his intervenor. "It was amazing. When we were in free-fall, it felt like I was a bird. I couldn't even stop smiling. I'm still smiling."