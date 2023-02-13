Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
The majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
While six out of ten Canadians support MAID in its current form, which allows those with a grievous and irremediable medical condition to apply for it, only three in ten Canadians support the idea of allowing patients to seek MAID purely based on mental illness, according to a new report by the Angus Reid Institute.
The report comes a week after the Trudeau government introduced legislation to delay the expansion of MAID by a year, saying more time was needed to get it right.
“To be honest, we could have gone forward with the original date,” Justice Minister David Lametti said in a press conference last week. “But we want to be sure, we want to be safe, we want everybody to be on the same page.”
The expansion of MAID to allow mental illness as a sole condition has been a contentious concept.
Some mental health advocates say that having the option of MAID would allow individuals experiencing suffering to die with dignity.
But other psychiatrists and mental health advocates see the expansion of MAID to include those suffering from a mental illness as a potentially dangerous overreach, likening it to the government making suicide more accessible to a vulnerable population instead of putting in the work to provide the supports needed to improve their daily lives.
Still, others argue that the system simply isn’t ready to handle these changes, and that there aren’t clear enough guidelines delineated or training available to ensure MAID is only offered to those who truly require it.
The new report from Angus Reid is built on a survey conducted online among a representative sample of 1,816 Canadian adults at the end of January.
Canadians were questioned on some scenarios that have made headlines recently as the debate raged, with the vast majority agreeing that Canada should not be offering MAID to people purely on the basis of a lack of proper housing.
The majority of Canadians (65 per cent) across the political spectrum agreed that potential patients should have to exhaust all treatment alternatives before MAID is available. Around 32 per cent of respondents were also concerned that the expansion of MAID laws could lead to less emphasis on improving palliative care.
SUPPORT FOR PREVIOUS MAID LAWS
In order to assess how Canadians’ opinions of MAID has changed, the survey asked participants about their support for the two previous variations of MAID.
When MAID was first introduced in 2016, those who applied needed to be able to prove that they were facing a foreseeable death due to an incurable illness or condition. In 2021, the laws were expanded to allow those facing serious, incurable illness or disability, who did not have a foreseeable death, to apply for MAID.
When survey participants were asked for their opinions on these two variations of the law, they were informed about existing safeguards for MAID, such as a 90-day waiting period between requesting and accessing MAID, as well as the assessment of two physicians, which both aimed to ensure these decisions were not spur of the moment.
More than half of respondents said they supported or strongly supported the 2016 version of MAID, with the next largest response being the 28 per cent who said they weren’t sure or couldn’t say.
Support was even higher for the 2021 criteria which removed the “foreseeable death” requirement, with 60 per cent of respondents saying they supported or strongly supported it, although the proportion which opposed or strongly opposed it increased from 2016’s 17 per cent to 28 per cent for the 2021 version.
Those from Quebec had the highest level of support for the 2021 version, with 78 per cent supporting it. It was the Superior Court of Quebec that originally ruled in 2019 that the provision requiring a “reasonable foreseeability of natural death” was unconstitutional.
CANADIANS MUCH LESS CERTAIN ABOUT NEW MENTAL HEALTH CHANGES TO MAID
In 2021, the government agreed to a future amendment to allow people to apply for MAID with a serious mental illness as their sole condition, but asked for a two-year extension to prepare for such a change to be implemented.
This deadline is coming up in March, unless the government receives the one year extension it has requested.
Angus Reid previously asked Canadians in a 2016 survey what they thought about mental illness as the sole condition for MAID, and in 2016, 78 per cent of Canadians were opposed.
That opposition has shrunk in the years since, but 51 per cent still oppose the idea of mental illness as a sole condition for MAID, according to the new survey.
Only 31 per cent said they support mental illness as a sole condition for MAID—a far cry from the 60 per cent who supported the 2021 updated version of the law which removed foreseeable death as a requirement.
Around 18 per cent of respondents said they weren’t sure about mental health as the sole condition.
When broken down by province, Saskatchewan has the highest percentage of those who oppose the idea, at 68 per cent, while Quebec has the lowest percentage of those who oppose the idea, at 43 per cent. Even in Quebec, those who oppose changing MAID laws to allow mental illness as the sole condition outnumber those who support it, although Quebec has the highest percentage of those who support it at 36 per cent.
Conservative voters have the strongest percentage who oppose the expansion, with 65 per cent stating their dislike compared to just 23 per cent who approved, while Liberal and NDP voters were more split. Of those surveyed, 42 per cent of those who identified as Liberal voters said they opposed the expansion, compared to 39 per cent who supported it. NDP voters were split by 40 per cent opposed, 36 per cent in support.
NDP voters and Bloc Quebecois voters had the highest percentage who reported they weren’t sure or couldn’t say, at 24 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.
When asked if the increase in access to MAID since 2016 was a good or a bad thing, there was a lot of uncertainty among respondents, but the most common response was positive.
Around 43 per cent answered that it was a good thing because “people have more control over end-of-life decisions now.”
Around 25 per cent said it was a bad thing, and that MAID is “being overused/abused.”
A combined 31 per cent said it was neither good nor bad (20 per cent) or answered that they weren’t sure or couldn’t say (11 per cent).
HOMELESSNESS, CHRONIC PAIN AND A LACK OF ACCESS TO MEDICAL CARE: WHEN IS MAID APPROPRIATE?
The idea of choosing medically assisted death can be a difficult one for many Canadians to conceptualize. The nuances of different scenarios can make it hard to pinpoint when allowing MAID as an option is a compassionate way to give control back to individuals or when it is a sign of a government abdicating its responsibility to improve the lives of its citizens.
In order to get a better idea of how Canadians would judge individual scenarios, the survey presented ten situations to participants, some of which were drawn from real-life examples, that would allow them to empathize with those juggling these decisions.
Only one of the scenarios garnered a majority of support from respondents. When presented with the scenario of “a person suffers from debilitating chronic pain,” 64 per cent of those surveyed said they would support this person in seeking MAID. Men aged 55+ were most likely to support it in this scenario, with 70 per cent selecting that option.
The least popular scenario in terms of participants agreeing that MAID could be a solution, was “a person can’t find affordable housing.” Just nine per cent of participants said they would support the idea of a person in this situation seeking MAID.
The report noted that an Ontario man recently made news after he requested MAID not because he wanted to die, but because he thought it was a preferable alternative to being homeless.
A disabled Ontario woman also applied for MAID after seven years of applying for affordable housing in Toronto with no luck.
“No one should have to seek medical assistance in dying (MAID) because of a government’s refusal to act in the best interests of individuals experiencing homeless or disability,” Toronto-St. Paul's MPP Jill Andrew told CTV News Toronto in November.
Only 16 per cent of respondents supported MAID for a person with severe anxiety, 22 per cent supported MAID for a person with severe depression and 24 per cent supported MAID for a person who “has no hope for the future and finds no meaning in their life.”
Around 23 per cent of respondents said they would support a Canadian Armed Forces member seeking MAID due to suffering from PTSD.
An investigation was launched this fall after Veteran Affairs Canada discovered that an employee had offered MAID during discussions with four separate veterans. They confirmed in December that the employee was no longer working there.
"We expect all Veterans Affairs Canada employees to interact with veterans with care, compassion and respect, and the actions of this one employee is simply disgusting,” Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay said in November.
Only one in four respondents supported a person choosing medically assisted death if they couldn’t get access to other medical care.
Those aged 18-34 were more likely to support MAID across the board compared to other age groups.
Women aged 18-34 were much more likely to support the idea of MAID for a person who “feels their medical care needs are a burden to their family,” at 41 per cent, compared to women aged 35-54 (24 per cent) or aged 55+ (28 per cent).
Many people struggling with conditions such as depression and anxiety are also dealing with circumstances that exacerbate their mental health struggles, such as poverty or homelessness.
Those who urge caution when expanding MAID argue that before we expand it to include those experiencing mental illness as a sole condition, we need to expand social supports that could help tackle mental illness and the extenuating circumstances that make it worse.
That concern was echoed in the survey, with more than half of respondents answering that they were worried that MAID would become “a replacement for adequate social services in Canada.”
The largest group to express this concern was men aged 18-34, with 64 per cent stating they agreed with this fear.
MAID IN CANADA
The survey also touched upon how many Canadians have personal experience with MAID through a loved one.
Around 15 per cent of those surveyed said that either a close friend or family member had chosen to end their life through MAID.
Having a loved one who used MAID was more common among older Canadians, with 21 per cent of those aged 65+ stating they knew someone who died via MAID, but 11 per cent of those aged 18-34 still reported knowing someone who used MAID.
Around 42 per cent of all respondents said that when reflecting back, they could think of a close friend or family member who they believe would’ve chosen MAID if it had been available to them.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
The majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
WATCH LIVE | Explosion takes out homes under construction in east Ottawa
A gas leak at an east Ottawa construction site caused a large explosion Monday morning, emergency officials say.
Paxlovid medication lowers risk of COVID-19 death, hospitalization: study
A new study has found that Paxlovid is proven to lower the risk of COVID-19-related death and hospitalization among those likely to experience severe illness.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
Chiefs claw back against Eagles to claim Super Bowl LVII
Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes broke off a 26-yard run on a bum ankle, lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
Pregnant Rihanna soars on high during Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna began her Super Bowl halftime show hanging high above the field. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and belted out the lyrics to 'B---- Better Have My Money.'
China says more than 10 U.S. balloons flew in its airspace
China on Monday said more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission, following Washington's accusation that Beijing operates a fleet of surveillance balloons around the world. The United States denied that it operates any surveillance balloons over China.
OPINION | Don Martin: Three ethical lapses tarnish the brand of all politicians
The premier of Canada's most populous province, one of the prime minister's favourite cabinet ministers and Canada's biggest-city mayor face difficult questions over their ethical conduct. But ethical breaches are not all equally egregious. Don Martin shares his take on this trifecta of questionable behaviours, ranked from least to most severe.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Explosion takes out homes under construction in east Ottawa
A gas leak at an east Ottawa construction site caused a large explosion Monday morning, emergency officials say.
-
Canada confirms takedown of 'high-altitude object' over Lake Huron; Trudeau talks object over Yukon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered an unidentified cylindrical object shot down over central Yukon Saturday because it posed a threat to civilian planes and potentially to Canadians. Trudeau says Canada and the United States are taking the situation 'extremely seriously.'
-
John Tory's affair, resignation blow up Toronto mayor's legacy as calm, stable leader
Torontonians will return to the polls just months after October's municipal election saw John Tory cruise to what was supposed to be a third full term.
-
Beloved Ontario chef dodges imminent deportation in the nick of time
A beloved Hamilton, Ont. chef dodged imminent deportation in January with just days to spare after the Canadian government extended his stay for another 18 months.
-
Who is Jennifer McKelvie? What we know about the councillor poised to take over as Toronto mayor
Mayor John Tory has announced his intention to resign from office after admitting to having a relationship with a staff member.
-
Toronto Mayor John Tory is resigning. What happens next?
Mayor John Tory has announced he will resign in the coming days. Here's what's expected to happen next.
World
-
Philippines says China ship used laser against coast guard
The Philippines on Monday accused a Chinese coast guard ship of hitting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the disputed South China Sea, calling it a 'blatant' violation of Manila's sovereign rights.
-
Turkiye detains building contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33K
Turkish justice officials targeted more than 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods as rescuers extricated more survivors, including a pregnant woman and two small children, six days after a pair of earthquakes collapsed thousands of buildings.
-
China says more than 10 U.S. balloons flew in its airspace
China on Monday said more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission, following Washington's accusation that Beijing operates a fleet of surveillance balloons around the world. The United States denied that it operates any surveillance balloons over China.
-
U.K. to review security after unknown objects puzzle N. America
Britain has announced a security review after several unidentified objects were shot down in the skies over North America.
-
Portugal church sex abuse study: victims may number 4,800
More than 4,800 individuals may have been victims of child sex abuse in the Portuguese Catholic Church and 512 alleged victims have already come forward to speak out, an expert panel looking into historic abuse in the church said Monday.
-
U.S. jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.
Politics
-
Canada confirms takedown of 'high-altitude object' over Lake Huron; Trudeau talks object over Yukon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered an unidentified cylindrical object shot down over central Yukon Saturday because it posed a threat to civilian planes and potentially to Canadians. Trudeau says Canada and the United States are taking the situation 'extremely seriously.'
-
Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon under PM Trudeau's orders
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over central Yukon on Saturday as part of a Norad operation, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Don Martin: Three ethical lapses tarnish the brand of all politicians
The premier of Canada's most populous province, one of the prime minister's favourite cabinet ministers and Canada's biggest-city mayor face difficult questions over their ethical conduct. But ethical breaches are not all equally egregious. Don Martin shares his take on this trifecta of questionable behaviours, ranked from least to most severe.
Health
-
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
-
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
The majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
-
'It's bittersweet': Crucial COVID-19 data tracker shutting down after three years
The COVID-19 dashboard created by a team of academics at Johns Hopkins University will be shutting down in March, three years after it launched right when infections began to explode worldwide.
Sci-Tech
-
Google to expand misinformation 'prebunking' in Europe
After seeing promising results in Eastern Europe, Google will initiate a new campaign in Germany that aims to make people more resilient to the corrosive effects of online misinformation.
-
Online romance scammers may have a new wingman — artificial intelligence
Technological advancements in artificial intelligence are creating the potential to fuel romance scams, according to an expert at the University of British Columbia.
-
Is ChatGPT coming for your job? Experts say the answer is complicated
Is AI on track replace humans in a wide range of industries? Experts say the answer isn't straightforward.
Entertainment
-
U2 returning to stage in Las Vegas, minus one of quartet
U2 is returning to the concert stage later this year for the first time since 2019 but without one of the original quartet, as drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is on the injured list.
-
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' wins Super Bowl weekend box office
The third installment in the 'Magic Mike' series danced its way to the top of the box office charts this weekend with a James Cameron double header, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Titanic' looming close behind.
-
Harry Styles, Beyonce and Wet Leg win at U.K.'s Brit Awards
It was Harry's night at the Brit Awards. Harry Styles won four prizes, including album of the year, at the U.K.'s leading music awards Saturday, while female-led indie rock band Wet Leg took trophies for group of the year and best new artist.
Business
-
Global stocks mixed ahead of U.S. inflation update
Global stock markets were mixed Monday ahead of a U.S. inflation update traders worry might lead to more interest rate hikes.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
-
Employers face 'resistance' as they seek to increase office days
Hybrid and remote arrangements that became commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic may not be going away any time soon, but some big Canadian employers want people to clock in from their office desks more frequently.
Lifestyle
-
The truth behind the 'He Gets Us' ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl
'He Gets Us' a campaign to promote Jesus and Christianity, is running two ads during the game as part of a staggering US$100 million media investment, but the campaign has ties to conservative political aims, anti-LGBTQ views and far-right ideologies that appear at odds with the campaign's inclusive messaging.
-
How the 'boneless wing' became a tasty culinary lie
With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and generally with the blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a boneless wing' that isn't a wing at all.
-
Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries, Chicago study says
Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Chicago.
Sports
-
Questionable late flag takes drama out of Super Bowl ending
A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish.
-
John Paris Jr., first Black coach in pro hockey, should be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, petition states
This Black History Month, there is a new push to finally recognize John Paris Jr., the first Black professional hockey coach, in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
Skiers seek climate change moves: 'The seasons have shifted'
Overall World Cup winners Mikaela Shiffrin, Federica Brignone and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde are among nearly 200 athletes from multiple disciplines who have signed a letter addressed to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation demanding action over climate change.
Autos
-
Dubai again plans for flying taxi takeoff, this time by 2026
Dubai again is planning for the takeoff of flying taxis in this futuristic city-state on the Arabian Peninsula, offering its firmest details yet Monday for a pledged launch by 2026.
-
Toyota's CEO-to-be outlines leadership team bullish on EVs
The next president at Japan's top automaker Toyota, Koji Sato, introduced a management team Monday that he said will lead an aggressive push on electric vehicles.
-
Japan's Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID-19
Honda reported a 27 per cent jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials.