    • More than 70K Murphy beds recalled across Canada, U.S. over tipping concerns

    More than 70,000 Dorel wall beds have been recalled in Canada and the U.S. over concerns they could detach from walls and potentially cause injury. (Health Canada)
    A popular series of Murphy beds that had been sold online is under a recall in Canada and the U.S. after several reported instances of the furniture detaching from walls.

    In its consumer recall notice, Health Canada says, "The beds can become detached from the wall and fall, posing a tip-over and crush hazard that can result in serious injury or death."

    Health Canada confirms 2,614 beds sold to Canadian addresses are included in the Dorel Wall Bed recall, as well as 69,344 bought in the United States. The full- and queen-sized beds were purchased online between May 2021 and April 2024.

    As of Nov. 12, the company had reportedly received 22 reports of beds falling in the U.S., as well as 10 reports of concussions, contusions, cuts and bruises. The company says there has been only one reported incident of a bed falling in Canada and no reports of injury.

    The furniture, which was manufactured in either Canada or the U.S., was sold under several names including Pinnacle, Paramount, Impressions, Holly Hills and Her Majesty Wall Beds and were also manufactured for the Signature Sleep and Novogratz brands.

    The recalled items were sold on the following websites:

    • Wayfair
    • Overstock
    • Cymax
    • Amazon
    • Home Depot
    • Walmart
    • Lowes
    • Real-Rooms
    • Target
    • Bed Bath and Beyond
    • Mathis Brothers
    • Baileys Furniture Outlet
    • Rona
    • Big Lots
    • Nebraska Furniture Mart

    The beds were available in several colours and sold with or without cabinets.

    Health Canada says consumers should stop using the beds immediately and to contact Dorel (888-828-8620 or online) to arrange a free inspection and, if necessary, a free repair including installing the frame into studs.

