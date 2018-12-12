

CTVNews.ca Staff





Opioids are killing hundreds of Canadians every month, with the vast majority of those overdose deaths being considered accidental, according to new data.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says 2,066 deaths in the first half of 2018 are believed to be attributable to opioid overdoses, bringing the total number since the beginning of 2016 to more than 9,000.

“The opioid crisis continues to devastate communities and families from coast to coast to coast,” reads the agency’s latest report on the issue, which was released Wednesday.

“These statistics suggest that we have not yet turned the tide on the crisis.”

According to the report, 94 per cent of the overdoses are believed to have been accidental. Nearly three-quarters of those involved fentanyl-related substances.

More than two-thirds of the accidental overdoses occurred in people between the ages of 20 and 49. Seventy-one per cent occurred in men.

Communities with populations below 100,000 are being hit particularly hard by overdose activity, with their hospitals seeing some of the largest increases in opioid-related emergency room visits in the country.

The opioid epidemic has even reached the point where it is affecting the overall life expectancy of Canadians, according to another report released Wednesday.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information says Canada’s average life expectancy rose from 79.27 years in 2000 to 82.25 in 2016 – but if the increase in overdose deaths were not factored in, it would have sat at 82.41, or nearly two months higher, at the end of 2016.