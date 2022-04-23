More organic poppy seeds recalled over possible salmonella risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has expanded its recall of various organic poppy seeds due to a possible salmonella contamination.

In a recall notice issued Friday, the agency advised Canadians not to consume the recalled products and said they should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Retailers are also being advised to immediately stop selling, serving or distributing the affected products.

The recall covers GPE brand name organic poppy seeds in five kilogram packages, lot #071420, sold in Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Select organic poppy seeds without a brand name that were sold in bulk are also being recalled. This includes products sold between March 1, 2020 and April 12, 2022 at select food stores in Toronto and Ottawa.

The CFIA issued a recall for Inari brand Organic Blue Poppy Seeds from Puresource Natural Products last week over salmonella concerns.

The Inari brand poppy seeds were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Salmonella poisoning can result in a wide range of symptoms, from short-term fever, headache and nausea to more serious issues including severe arthritis and, in rare cases, even death.

Those who think they may have become sick from consuming the recalled products are advised to contact their doctor.