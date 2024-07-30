More Listeria infections reported amid outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

Microsoft outage impacting customers in Canada, around the world
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting six additional cases of listeriosis linked to a national recall of plant-based milk beverages.
The agency says a total of 18 cases have now been confirmed in four provinces, including 13 hospitalizations and two previously reported deaths.
There were 12 cases in Ontario, four in Quebec, and one each in Alberta and Nova Scotia.
Public health officials say those who became sick range in age from seven to 89, although the majority of them are over 50 and female.
The illness caused by the Listeria bacteria is linked to a recall of Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk, almond-coconut milk and oat milk, as well as Great Value brand almond milk.
Most of the affected products have best-before dates up to and including Oct. 4.
The Ontario health ministry confirmed earlier this month that two people in the province died amid the listeriosis outbreak, but did not provide any details.
Health experts have said that Listeria can make people sick up to two months after they eat or drink contaminated products, making it challenging to quickly pinpoint the source of contamination.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.
The federal Conservatives are shifting their focus from the governing Liberals to take aim at the NDP in a new attack ad.
Two men were killed on Tuesday when their helicopter crashed into a hog house in central Ireland, authorities said.
Israel's military said Tuesday it carried out a strike on Beirut targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights over the weekend.
Erica Ash, an actor and comedian skilled in sketch comedy who starred in the parody series 'Mad TV' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood,' has died. She was 46.
American gymnastics star Simone Biles and her singular brilliance powered a dominant U.S. women's team in the finals on Tuesday night to win another Olympic Gold.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
One person sustained minor injuries after Regina Fire says a vehicle struck two homes and two other vehicles in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
British Columbia's minister of emergency management is scheduled to give an update on the wildfire situation today as some areas in the province cool off while others flare.
British Columbia's coroner service says at least 1,158 people died from toxic street drugs in the province in the first six months of 2024, marking a nine per cent drop in drug fatalities over last year.
A lawyer for Anthony Olienick says he went to the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., to make a peaceful statement but was instead ensnared by flirting, lying female Mounties.
King Charles says he and his wife, Queen Camilla, are "immensely saddened" to see the damage from massive wildfires in Jasper National Park.
The U.S. Coast Guard will hold a long-awaited public hearing about the deadly Titanic submersible disaster in September as it continues its investigation into the implosion of the vessel.
People familiar with the Kamala Harris' plans say she and her yet-to-be-named running mate would begin travelling to battleground states next week -- suggesting that a decision could be coming soon.
Three young girls killed in a stabbing rampage at a dance class on the first day of summer vacation were mourned Tuesday as hundreds held a vigil in northwest England to support their families and 10 wounded survivors.
A son of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman pleaded not guilty to U.S. drug charges on Tuesday, five days after his arrest in a dramatic operation in which he delivered his father's former partner to U.S. authorities.
Iran's new president Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in on Tuesday, after winning an election earlier this month by promising to improve ties with the world and ease restrictions on social freedoms at home.
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
Ontario Conservative MP Karen Vecchio says she will not be seeking re-election.
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
Canadian organizations embroiled in data breaches wind up paying an average $6.32 million to resolve the incidents, a new study from IBM says.
A golden bikini costume worn by Carrie Fisher on the set of “Return of the Jedi” has sold at auction for US$175,000. The seven-piece outfit, which also includes hip rings, an armlet and a bracelet, went to an unidentified bidder during a two-day sale featuring over 500 items of Hollywood paraphernalia.
Francine Pascal, a onetime soap opera writer whose 'Sweet Valley High' novels and the ongoing adventures of twins Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield and other teens captivated millions of young readers, died Sunday at age 92.
George Weston Ltd. says a recent settlement it reached in the bread price-fixing class actions it faced had a $253 million impact on its second-quarter net earnings.
A new report says condo rents in Canada's mostly densely populated region have dipped for the first time in three years.
With the Olympics underway in Paris, hotel operators made a final push to lure last-minute travellers, lowering prices and dropping minimum stay requirements after some people balked at what they saw as price-gouging prior to the games.
An Italian athlete made a public and heartfelt apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
A woman originally from a Manitoba First Nation is beaming with excitement after winning a pageant over the weekend.
A guest at a Toronto Blue Jays game earlier this month is $825,000 richer – they just don’t know it yet.
Canada has finished fifth in the team final in women's artistic gymnastics event at the Paris Games.
Before it was his turn to take center stage at the Paris Olympic Games, Stephen Nedoroscik leaned back and closed his eyes. But the bespectacled Olympian wasn’t snoozing.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A woman's body was found in a public park in B.C.'s Okanagan region Monday morning, according to police who are appealing for information in the suspicious death investigation.
Mounties are appealing to the public for help tracking down a suspect who allegedly broke into a Maple Ridge home earlier this year.
York Regional Police say their Hate Crime Unit has been notified after multiple businesses, a community centre and a place of worship were targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Vaughan over the past 24 hours.
An Alberta-based engineering and geoscience regulator is launching a practice review on the City of Calgary, following a major feeder main break last month.
TC Energy Corp. is selling a minority stake in its Western Canadian natural gas transmission network to a consortium of Indigenous communities for $1 billion.
The City of Calgary says dozens more Jasper wildfire evacuees have registered at Calgary's reception centre.
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
Porter has announced non-stop service between the Ottawa International Airport and the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, starting November 1.
Children's Aid Society (CAS) workers in Ottawa have reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario government 24 days after walking off the job.
Montreal police say the death of a 64-year-old woman found in an apartment in Lachine Monday is being treated as a homicide.
Hockey Quebec announced Tuesday that it is expelling the administrators of Hockey Quebec Region Montreal (HQRM) as members of the provincial federation after a breach of trust.
Charges of sexual assault against a former Sherwood Park school principal have been withdrawn in one case, but he still faces a sexual assault charge in a second investigation.
The Oilers Entertainment Group Sports and Entertainment has announced its lineup of summer events and concerts.
Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint and fleeing across a beach in St. Raphael on Monday.
Find out where the Aurora Borealis may be viewable Tuesday night in the Maritimes.
Winnipeg police are looking for two inmates from the Manitoba Youth Centre – who are considered armed and dangerous – after they escaped custody Monday evening.
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
The federal government is spending $2.3 million to fund 17 Lake Winnipeg basin projects over the next two years.
One person sustained minor injuries after Regina Fire says a vehicle struck two homes and two other vehicles in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
Saskatchewan storm chaser Rickey Forbes has had a front row seat to many tornadoes and other weather phenomenon throughout his career, which made him a prime candidate to help consult makers of the film 'Twisters.'
Three people are in custody after a shoplifting incident involving a gun was reported in Regina’s Harbour Landing Neighbourhood.
Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain throughout much of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday.
Canada has earned the silver medal in women's rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics following a 19-12 loss to New Zealand in the final.
A subsidiary of Bourgault Industries has pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court in connection to an incident in 2022 that saw a worker seriously injured by a flammable solvent.
A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.
Provincial police say they witnessed some concerning incidents involving young children on ATVs during recent ATV patrols in northeastern Ontario.
Greater Sudbury says the number of people living in encampments and unsheltered outdoors has more than doubled in the last year.
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
Thames Centre fire is also on scene at the intersection of Gore Road and Elgin Road where the truck and a passenger vehicle collided.
OPP Marine Unit responded to the mouth of the river in Southampton today in response to a vessel that was taking on water, and had lost power.
A St. Thomas man has been charged in death of Victoria Dill and police are still looking for one other person.
Police were alerted to an overnight theft of a pickup truck from a Barrie home on Tuesday morning.
Staff at a Barrie seniors' residence were quick to root out a stranger in their midst.
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent the GTA.
LaSalle-born swimmer, Kylie Masse, finished fourth in the Women's 100-metre Backstroke on Tuesday.
If you are looking to cheer on Windsor-Essex athletes at the Paris Olympics this year, here’s a rundown of competition times so far.
Residents of Amherstburg can now pick up potassium iodide (KI) pills if they live in the Primary Zone and Boblo Island.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
Two B.C. First Nations are taking the federal government and fish farm companies to court trying to overturn a decision that allows the farms to continue to operate off B.C.'s coast for another five years.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
Sault police say recent impaired driving arrests in the city involved such dangerous acts as driving in reverse and driving on a sidewalk.
Two people in Sault Ste. Marie are facing numerous charges after a victim was assaulted, burned and sexually assaulted earlier this month in Sault Ste. Marie.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
