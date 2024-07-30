More Listeria infections reported amid outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall

The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting six additional cases of listeriosis linked to a national recall of plant-based milk beverages.

The agency says a total of 18 cases have now been confirmed in four provinces, including 13 hospitalizations and two previously reported deaths.

There were 12 cases in Ontario, four in Quebec, and one each in Alberta and Nova Scotia.

Public health officials say those who became sick range in age from seven to 89, although the majority of them are over 50 and female.

The illness caused by the Listeria bacteria is linked to a recall of Silk brand almond milk, coconut milk, almond-coconut milk and oat milk, as well as Great Value brand almond milk.

Most of the affected products have best-before dates up to and including Oct. 4.

The Ontario health ministry confirmed earlier this month that two people in the province died amid the listeriosis outbreak, but did not provide any details.

Health experts have said that Listeria can make people sick up to two months after they eat or drink contaminated products, making it challenging to quickly pinpoint the source of contamination.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.