

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca Staff





Montreal researchers have been given a $2-million grant to fight a rare kidney disease.

Based out of McGill University Health Centre, the team is working to cure Cystinosis, a rare kidney disease which causes cystine, an amino acid, to accumulate in several organs.

These crystals build up, and with time can cause end-stage kidney failure by age nine. Survival rates beyond the age of 30 are quite low.

But now, the Montreal researchers believe that they may have developed the cure.

The $2-million funding was given by Genome Quebec and Genome Canada, and will help the team take the drug through clinical trials.

“We're not really at the final formulation of this medication,” Dr. Paul Goodyear told CTV Montreal. “So when we start the trial it'll be a shot under the skin twice a week.”

The disease is quite rare, with Goodyear saying it affects about 1,000 people in Europe and North America. An estimated50 to 100 people in Quebec may have it.

As a result, it’s difficult for families like Nolan LaFerriere’s to find support.

His mother says that there are no groups, no foundations, and no associations that exist for the disease.

Nolan has been dealing with the disease since he was only eight months old. He is now eight-years-old.

“Two months before we knew something was happening, something weird was happening with his body,” said Nolan’s mother, Sophie LaFerriere.

For Nolan, the disease means trips to the hospital, medication several times a day, and drinking lots of water.

But Goodyear’s work gives Nolan and others like him hope.

“It should allow long life, it should prevent deterioration of the organs if given early enough,” Goodyear says. “Possibly it can reverse some of the injury.”

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Matt Grillo